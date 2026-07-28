Rwanda: NCBA Junior Golf Series Inspires Rwanda's Next Golfers

The fairways of Kigali Golf Resort & Villas came alive with talent, determination and youthful ambition last weekend as 100 junior golfers from across Rwanda competed in the second edition of the NCBA Junior Golf Series.

Held under the theme "Conquer the Course," this year's championship was more than a golf tournament. It celebrated discipline, resilience and the courage to overcome challenges on the 18-hole course--qualities that define both the game of golf and the next generation of Rwanda's leaders.

For NCBA Bank Rwanda, the theme reflects its commitment to encouraging young people to embrace challenges with confidence, develop their potential and redefine what is possible through sport, opportunity and determination.

The tournament brought together boys and girls across multiple age categories, showcasing impressive skill, sportsmanship and the growing diversity of one of Rwanda's most prestigious sports.

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From first-time participants to experienced junior golfers, every player demonstrated the country's expanding talent pool and the bright future of golf in Rwanda.

The top honours went to Malaika Bwimba, who won the 18 Holes championship after an outstanding round of 100 strokes. Alifie Wafula finished second with 102 strokes, while Roshi Shah took third place with 103.

In the other divisions, Joseph Zane Uwimfura Mutaboba emerged victorious in the 9 Holes - Red Tee Box category, while Kanyana won the 9 Holes - Second Category.

In the 6 Holes division, Yosiah Kinuka topped Category 1, while Xu Xu claimed the Category 2 title. Travis Emile Yuhi finished runner-up on countback.

The youngest golfers also impressed, with Gihan Nkera winning the 3 Holes category ahead of Wendy Rugomboka and Hosan Murekezi, highlighting the depth of emerging junior golfing talent across Rwanda.

Building a legacy beyond the fairways

As the only financial institution in Rwanda making sustained investments in junior golf development, NCBA continues to strengthen its long-term commitment to nurturing young athletes while expanding access to a sport that has traditionally been viewed as exclusive.

The Junior Golf Series forms part of the wider regional NCBA Golf Series, one of East Africa's largest golf development platforms, creating structured pathways for young players to progress from junior participation to elite competition.

Speaking after the tournament, NCBA Bank Rwanda Managing Director Maurice Toroitich said investing in junior sport is an investment in Rwanda's future leadership.

"Golf teaches patience, integrity, resilience and strategic thinking--qualities that shape exceptional leaders. Through the Junior Golf Series, we are helping build a sustainable pipeline of young golfers while contributing to Rwanda's growing sporting ecosystem," Toroitich said.

"Today's winners have inspired us all, but every child who stepped onto the course is already a success story because they chose to challenge themselves, compete with integrity and continue improving. That is how we Change the Story."

NCBA Bank Rwanda Head of Marketing, Communications and Citizenship, Emile Babu, said the event reflects the bank's broader commitment to empowering future generations.

"Every champion begins with an opportunity. The NCBA Junior Golf Series is about creating that opportunity--giving young Rwandans the platform, confidence and inspiration to dream bigger," he said.

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"We are proud to be laying the foundation for the future of golf in Rwanda while nurturing values that extend far beyond sport. 'Conquer the Course' is more than this year's theme; it is a call to every young person to face life's challenges with courage, determination and resilience. That is how we continue to Change the Story."

The tournament concluded with a prize-giving ceremony celebrating outstanding performances across all age groups, as families, coaches and golf enthusiasts applauded the progress being made in junior golf.

With another successful edition completed, the NCBA Junior Golf Series continues to establish itself as one of Rwanda's leading junior sporting platforms--expanding participation, promoting inclusion, encouraging healthy competition and ensuring the country's next generation of golfers has every opportunity to thrive.