Rwanda: Filmmakers Call for Stronger Industry Support

Players in Rwanda's film industry are calling for increased investment and support to unlock the sector's potential and create a more sustainable ecosystem for filmmakers.

The call was made during the fourth edition of the Kigali Cine Junction, which concluded on Sunday, July 26, at the Imbuga City Walk Car Free Zone.

The festival, which ran from July 21 to 26 under the theme "Genre in Film," brought together more than 2,000 participants from several countries, including Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil and France.

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Rwanda has made significant efforts to advance its film industry in recent years. The government's support for renowned filmmaker Clementine Dusabejambo in the co-production of the multi-award winning feature 'Ben'Imana' is widely viewed as an example of what the country's cinema industry can achieve with greater investment and support.

However, Rwandan screenwriter and director Salim Shema said the sector continues to face several challenges, including limited investment, weak distribution channels, inadequate professional training and the absence of a sustainable local market capable of generating returns for filmmakers.

"When I think about the Rwandan film industry, I don't see just one industry. I see different parts of it, each with its own strengths and struggles," Shema told The New Times.

"They may look different on the surface, but they all face many of the same challenges: limited investment, weak distribution and market infrastructure, limited access to quality film education and professional mentorship, and perhaps most importantly, the lack of a sustainable way for filmmakers to recover the money they invest in making films within Rwanda."

Shema said Rwanda's cinema ecosystem comprises YouTube-driven local productions, independent festival cinema and international productions filmed in the country, with each playing a distinct role.

While YouTube productions have built some of the country's largest audiences and created income opportunities for many creators, he said the sector still needs stronger professional training and higher production standards.

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Independent filmmakers, meanwhile, continue to gain international recognition, but many of their films remain largely inaccessible to local audiences due to limited opportunities for domestic screenings.

Shema added that while international productions create jobs and expose local professionals to global industry standards, greater trust in local creative leadership is needed to build a self-sustaining film industry.

Despite these challenges, Shema said Kigali Cine Junction is helping to bridge some of the gaps by creating a platform where filmmakers can learn, collaborate and showcase their work.

"At a time when opportunities for filmmakers remain limited, Kigali Cine Junction has become much more than a film festival. It is a meeting point where films are not only screened but also discussed, studied and celebrated," he said.

He praised festival organiser Imitana Productions for combining film screenings with masterclasses, workshops and panel discussions that expose aspiring filmmakers to experienced international professionals.

Convinced that Rwanda already has talented filmmakers capable of telling globally competitive stories, Shema stressed that the industry now needs stronger investment, improved distribution systems and closer collaboration among the government, investors, cultural institutions, private-sector partners and audiences.

"I remain optimistic. The talent already exists. The passion already exists. Initiatives like Kigali Cine Junction are proving that the foundation is being built. If we continue investing in our filmmakers, strengthening distribution and creating more spaces where our stories can thrive, I believe the future of Rwandan cinema is not only promising--it is ours to build," he said.

Film writer and director Roger Niyoyita echoed those sentiments, describing the festival as an important platform for knowledge-sharing and professional networking in a country with limited cinema infrastructure.

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He urged filmmakers to attend festivals, saying they offer valuable experiences that can contribute to their individual projects and the wider development of Rwanda's film ecosystem.

"They get to connect with fellow filmmakers, expand their professional networks, learn new skills and watch quality films. Learning in filmmaking never stops," he said.

Opening the festival on July 21, Minister of State for Youth and Arts Sandrine Umutoni reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the environment in which filmmakers can create, collaborate and compete internationally through stronger skills development, improved infrastructure, better access to finance and meaningful partnerships.

She said the commitment is part of efforts to develop Rwanda's film industry as a strategic driver of job creation, investment and economic growth.

"Cinema creates jobs, it transfers skills, it supports local businesses... that is why we should not see cinema simply as culture. We should see it as development," she said.