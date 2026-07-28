Rwanda: Mulongo Leaves It Late As Vipers Upset Gor Mahia

Monday, July 27

Vipers 1-0 Gor Mahia

Substitute Gusto Mulongo struck deep into stoppage time as Vipers SC edged Kenyangiants Gor Mahia 1-0 to claim top spot in Group A of the 2026 CECAFA Kagame Cup.

Monday's clash at Kigali Pelé Stadium looked destined to end in a goalless draw until Mulongo rose to meet Ashraf Mandela's pinpoint cross and powered his header beyond goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi, sparking jubilant celebrations from the Vipers bench.

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The victory maintained Vipers' perfect start to the tournament, with the Ugandan champions recording back-to-back wins without conceding a goal.

The match was fiercely contested from the outset, with both teams matching each other for intensity and physicality. Clear-cut chanceswere few and far between as the battle formidfield control dominated proceedings.

Vipers created the first opening in the 18th minute when Yunus Sentamu beat his marker with a skilful run down the left, but his lowcross failed to find a teammate in the box.

The Venoms continued to apply pressure and came close to breaking the deadlock beforethe interval. Farouk Miya delivered a dangerous cross that found Hillary Mukundane, whose goal-bound effort was courageously blocked by Gor Mahia defender Ebenezer Ocran.

Vipers returned after the break with greaterurgency. In the 55th minute, Sentamu teed up Miya on the edge of the area, but the midfielder'seffort drifted narrowly wide of the post.

Looking to inject fresh energy into his side, head coach Denis Lavagne made a triple substitution on the hour mark, introducingMulongo, Odili Chukwuma and Usama Arafatfor Isaac Ogwang, Sentamu and Milton Karisa.

The changes immediately lifted Vipers' attacking threat. Chukwuma delivered an inviting cross in the 75th minute, but Mukundane's header flashed just wide.

With the contest seemingly heading for a stalemate, Vipers found the decisive breakthrough in stoppage time.

Mandela whipped a dangerous ball into the area, where Mulongo reacted quickest to steer his effort past Katasiat the near post and seal a dramatic victory.

The late winner was a fitting reward for Vipers' persistence and underlined the impact of Lavagne's substitutions, with Mulongo emerging as the match-winning hero.

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The result leaves Vipers with maximum points from their opening two matches, meaninga draw in their final Group A fixture will be enough to secure a place in the semi-finals.