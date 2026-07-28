Rwanda: Gisagara VC Target Nkurunziza As Doudou's Replacement

Kepler VC middle blocker John Nkurunziza is on the verge of sealing a return to Gisagara VC ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The move would provide a major boost for the Southern Province side as they seek a replacement for Adam Djibril Doudou, who left the club after his contract expired at the end of last season.

Gisagara are rebuilding after falling short in last season's league semi-finals and are determined to mount a stronger title challenge in the upcoming campaign.

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A source close to the club told Times Sport that negotiations with Nkurunziza are at an advanced stage, with both parties optimistic about reaching an agreement.

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Nkurunziza is widely regarded as the ideal successor to Doudou and is poised to rejoin the club he left in 2023.

Before moving to Kepler VC, the middle blocker played a pivotal role in Gisagara's historic bronze-medal finish at the 2022 African Men's Club Championship. During that memorable campaign, he formed the backbone of the team alongside Wicklif Dusenge, who later joined Kepler VC, and Samuel Niyomugisha, who subsequently signed for APR VC.

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If the deal is completed, Nkurunziza will reunite with familiar faces, including setter Sylvestre Ndayisaba and fellow middle blocker Ronald Muvara. The trio were instrumental in Gisagara's bronze-medal run at the continental championship, which stood as the club's best-ever African finish until Police VC surpassed it earlier this year by reaching the final.

Since joining Kepler VC in 2023, Nkurunziza has cemented his reputation as one of Rwanda's leading middle blockers. Under former head coach Fidèle Nyirimana, he helped the university side reach the Rwanda Volleyball League final in their maiden top-flight campaign, where they finished runners-up to APR VC.

Kepler have remained among the country's top sides, claiming bronze medals in each of the past two league seasons, with Nkurunziza playing a key role in the club's consistency.

Should the transfer go through, Gisagara would secure an experienced and proven middle blocker as they strengthen their squad for another push at domestic honours.