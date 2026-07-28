Nigeria: Plateau Records 441 Suspected Cholera Cases, 14 Deaths

27 July 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Ba'amlong said the cases were recorded in Mangu, Jos North, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

Plateau State has recorded 441 suspected cholera cases, 26 confirmed infections and 14 deaths since an outbreak of the disease began in June.

The Commissioner for Health, Nicholas Ba'amlong, disclosed this on Monday in Jos while providing an update on the outbreak.

Mr Ba'amlong said the cases were recorded in Mangu, Jos North, Jos South and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the Ministry of Health remained on high alert and had strengthened emergency response measures to contain the outbreak.

He said the ministry was working with affected councils, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and development partners to intensify response activities.

Mr Ba'amlong said the state government had also increased community engagement through traditional rulers, religious leaders, community influencers and other stakeholders to raise awareness.

He added that preventive messages were being shared through radio, television and community outreach campaigns, while residents were advised to seek prompt medical attention and avoid self-medication.

The commissioner said government and partners had intensified Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions, including house-to-house hygiene education, monitoring and treatment of contaminated water sources.

He urged residents to drink only boiled, chlorinated or treated water, wash hands regularly with soap and clean water, maintain environmental sanitation, avoid open defecation and ensure proper food handling.

Mr Ba'amlong advised residents experiencing sudden watery diarrhoea or vomiting to immediately report to health facilities for treatment.

He also urged public and private health facilities to promptly notify Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers (DSNOs) of suspected cases for timely investigation and response.

The commissioner reaffirmed the state government's commitment to containing the outbreak and urged residents to cooperate with health authorities by adhering to preventive measures.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.