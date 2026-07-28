Zimbabwe: Scottland FC Suffers Defeat Against Kaizer Chiefs

Scottland FC suffered a 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg Sunday.

Coach Norman Mapeza fielded a fringe side in the first half, handing debuts to Namibian winger Stoffel Witbeen and Brazilian forward Anderson Cardoso de Campos.

Kaizer Chiefs took the lead in the 17th minute through Mfundo Vilakazi after capitalising on an early opening.

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Vilakazi nearly doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark when he was released through on goal again, but Scottland goalkeeper Shumba reacted well, rushing off his line to deny the Chiefs attacker.

At the other end, Scottland show flashes of promise, with stand-in captain Abubakar Moffat coming close with a long-range effort, but his shot drifted wide of the target.

While Anderson Cardoso attracted much of the attention on his debut, the Brazilian was not heavily involved during the opening half. However, he produced a few promising moments that hinted at his attacking quality.

His best contribution came late in the first half when he whipped a dangerous free-kick into the box, but three unmarked Scottland players failed to make contact with the delivery.

Cardoso also tested the Kaizer Chiefs defence with a long-range strike in the 45th minute, but his effort sailed inches wide as Scottland went into the break trailing 1-0.

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At the start of the second half, Mapeza changed his entire starting XI, introducing several of his senior players, including brothers Knowledge and Walter Musona, Khama Billiat, Moses Shidolo, Peter Muduhwa, Kevin Moyo and Emmanuel Jalai.

Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, retained the core of their team, making only a few changes after the interval.

Scottland enjoyed more possession for much of the second half, while Chiefs looked the more dangerous side on the counter-attack.

Despite Scottland's improved display after the break, Kaizer Chiefs held on to secure a 1-0 victory in Rustenburg.

Scottland XI for the first half: Shumba, Manenji, Issaka, Nyasulu, Tijani, Ziocha, Mureremba, Moffat, Witbeen, De Campos, Machope.

Scottland XI for the second half: Chadya, Jalai, Thwala, Moyo, Muduhwa, Msebe, Shidolo, Mutimbanyoka, Billiat, K. Musona, W. Musona.