Zimbabwe: India Complete T20i Whitewash of Zimbabwe With 35-Run Victory

ZIMBABWE'S senior men's cricket team, the Chevrons, suffered a 3-0 T20I series whitewash after losing the third and final match to India by 35 runs at Harare Sports Club this Sunday.

The Chevrons were unable to end the series on a positive note as India once again proved too strong, as they completed a clean sweep.

After losing the toss and being asked to bat, India posted 192/5 in their 20 overs.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was once again India's standout performer, scoring 81 runs off 49 balls.

The 15-year old's performance earned him the Player of the Match award for the second time in the series.

He also walked away with the Player of the Series accolade.

Zimbabwe struggled with the bat in the second innings, finishing on 157/7 in their 20 overs.

Middle order batsman Ryan Burl was Zimbabwe's top performer with 54 runs off 43 balls.

Captain Sikandar Raza and opening batsman Brian Bennett were both dismissed for ducks, giving Zimbabwe a major setback in their chase of 193.

India's T20I series victory over Zimbabwe saw them redeem themselves after suffering a 5-0 whitewash against England earlier this month.