Malawi: 25-Year Chieftaincy War Finally Ends - Government Installs Khetwayo Jere As Inkosi Mzikubola

27 July 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

The Ministry of Local Government has finally installed Khetwayo Jere as Inkosi Mzikubola, ending more than 25 years of bruising succession wrangles that have paralysed development and divided families in the area.

His rival, Masabani Jere, offered no reaction -- saying only that he was "still digesting" the shock development, a remark that hints at tensions far from resolved.

At the installation ceremony in Ewombeni, Mzimba, Inkosi ya Makosi Mmbelwa V praised the ministry for stepping in at last, saying the decades-long feud had robbed communities of progress and left the chieftaincy in limbo.

The Ngoni Paramount Chief urged the newly installed Inkosi to leave the past behind and focus on rebuilding unity.

The ministry also elevated GVH Watson Chimtunga Jere to Sub-Traditional Authority, signalling a broader restructuring of local leadership.

Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri said the government remained committed to protecting culture and tradition, stressing that chiefs play a critical role in driving development -- a pointed reminder of what has been missing during the long-running dispute.

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