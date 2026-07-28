South Africa: Go Inward and Let It Spill Outward - Reclaiming the Erotic As Joy and Connection

27 July 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Joy Watson

The erotic is not a luxury: it is the pulse of being fully alive, in music, in skin, in sunlight, in love. Your body is not a vessel to be endured but a site of possibility and joy. It has been waiting for you.

The music was Amr Diab. The air still carried cumin and roasted lamb. Dinner was done, the wine was open, and my friends were pressing me to show them what I'd been learning at belly dance class. I laughed it off, shy. They kept at it. Finally I tucked the hem of my top into the strap of my bra, pressed play, and repeated my teacher's words to myself like a prayer: belly dance is not for the gaze of others. It is for you. Go inward and let it spill outward.

I closed my eyes. I traced slow figure eights with my hips, the music thudding low and insistent. At first I was stiff with self-consciousness, and then the rhythm loosened me, and something deep and unspoken rose up: a current moving through my arms, my spine, my hips, a language my body seemed to have known all along.

Then silence. The music cut.

I opened my eyes to find the man I was seeing standing in front of me.

"I think you should serve dessert," he said flatly. "You're making a fool of yourself."

The shame was instant and searing. I wanted the floorboards to open and swallow...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.