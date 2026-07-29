Morocco: Medtech T2s Debuts On Casablanca Exchange After $120m IPO

Moroccan medical technology company T2S Group Holding began trading on the Casablanca Stock Exchange on Monday after completing a MAD 1.1 billion ($120 million) initial public offering, marking the exchange's first listing of 2026 and one of its largest offerings in recent years.

The IPO combined a MAD 350 million capital increase with the sale of MAD 750 million of existing shares by Trone Investment Holdings, an investment vehicle of Helios Investment Partners. Shares were priced at MAD 223 each, valuing the company at about MAD 4.9 billion following the listing. The offer attracted more than 111,000 subscribers and generated demand of MAD 48.1 billion, making it almost 44 times oversubscribed. A total of 215.8 million shares were requested for just 4.93 million shares available, resulting in an average allocation rate of 2.29%.

Founded in 1992 by Abderraouf Sordo, T2S has grown into Morocco's largest integrated medical technology company, supplying, installing and maintaining medical equipment for hospitals and healthcare providers across Morocco and more than 20 African countries. The company also operates in radiopharmaceutical production and develops hospital software, with partnerships including GE HealthCare, BioMérieux, Boston Scientific and Accuray. T2S generated MAD 1.76 billion in revenue in 2025, with recurring activities accounting for 46% of sales.

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The IPO proceeds will fund the company's next phase of expansion, including investment in innovation, local manufacturing, acquisitions and growth across francophone Africa. T2S is targeting revenue of MAD 2.14 billion in 2026 and aims to more than double annual revenue to MAD 4.17 billion by 2030. Helios Investment Partners, which invested in the business in 2021, remains the largest shareholder with a 42% stake following the listing.

Key Takeaways

T2S's successful debut signals renewed momentum in Morocco's capital markets and highlights growing investor appetite for healthcare and technology businesses. The strong oversubscription demonstrates robust demand from both retail and institutional investors, despite a challenging global environment for initial public offerings. It also reinforces Casablanca's position as one of Africa's most active equity markets, following a series of successful listings that have revived IPO activity.

For T2S, access to public capital provides additional resources to expand its integrated healthcare platform, deepen recurring revenue streams and accelerate regional growth at a time when demand for advanced medical equipment and diagnostics is rising across Africa. The transaction also illustrates how private equity firms are increasingly using African stock exchanges to monetize investments while retaining significant ownership. If T2S delivers on its expansion strategy, the listing could encourage more healthcare and technology companies across the continent to consider public markets as a source of long-term growth capital.