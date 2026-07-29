Sudan: UN Warns Conflict, Displacement and Cholera Are Deepening Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has warned that conflict, mass displacement and a worsening cholera outbreak are driving humanitarian needs higher across Sudan.

Speaking at today's the UN's daily briefing, Deputy Spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General said escalating insecurity and intercommunal violence in Darfur have displaced more than 20,000 people in recent weeks, many of whom urgently need humanitarian assistance.

"We renew our call on all parties to protect civilians and facilitate rapid, safe, unhindered and sustained humanitarian access," Haq said.

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The International Organization for Migration (IOM) also reported that more than 2,500 people fled two villages in Ambro locality in North Darfur, between July 20 and 23, with most crossing the border into Chad.

'Cholera spreads as funding falls short'

OCHA said Sudan has recorded more than 2,000 suspected cholera cases and 170 deaths since May, with the Kordofan region accounting for most infections.

The UN and its partners continue to support nearly 80 disease surveillance sites, 16 treatment centres and eight oral rehydration points while carrying out prevention campaigns reaching more than 270,000 people.

However, OCHA warned that severe funding shortages are limiting the response. Sudan's 2026 humanitarian appeal has received only $1.1 billion, around 40 per cent of the $2.9 billion required.

'ICRC trains armed groups on humanitarian law'

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recently held international humanitarian law workshops for 114 fighters from different military formations in Khartoum and conducted similar sessions for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Nyala, South Darfur.

ICRC spokesperson Farid El Hamid told Radio Dabanga earlier this week, that engaging with parties to the conflict does not amount to political recognition but is essential to promoting respect for international humanitarian law and protecting civilians.

He also announced the arrival of the ICRC's new head of delegation in Sudan, Lorenzo Caraffi, who visited Khartoum and described humanitarian needs across the country as immense.

"The price of inaction is increasing day by day," El Hamid said, warning that continued violations of international humanitarian law will make recovery and rebuilding even more difficult.