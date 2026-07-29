South Africa: 'I Regret My Decision' - Mom's 8-Year Old Hospitalised After Circumcision By Suspended Doctor

A Limpopo mother from Maleboho says she regrets taking her eight-year-old son for circumcision at a make-shift surgery that left him with septic wounds and hospitalised for a week.

Doris Mosena, from Slaaphoek village in the Maleboho area, says she paid R500 to have her son, Thapelo circumcised on 22 June at a makeshift surgery operating from an old shop in the village.

Mosena told Health-e News that she heard about the doctor from other community members.

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She she was unaware at the time that he had previously been suspended by the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

"I was told that if the boy had undergone circumcision at an early age, the healing process is quicker."

"The moment I heard from other community members of the doctor, I didn't hesitate to book my son," says Mosena.

Wounds Turn Septic

Mosena says her son was in severe pain shortly after the procedure, but she initially expected him to recover.

"However, just after the circumcision, I could see that my boy was not feeling well. He complained of pains on his genitals," she says.

He was also struggling to move and restless when he was seated."

When his wound did not heal, Mosena took him to the Towerfontein Clinic. She says he was referred to the Helen Franz Hospital more than 20 kilometres away, and the family had to transport him by a taxi.

He was admitted for a week before being discharged.

"He is now at home where he is healing," she says.

More boys seek medical care

Mosena's son was not the only child who needed medical care after being circumcised at the makeshift surgery. Five boys were taken to public health facilities after the procedures.

Nakedi Moshakga says his 10-year-old nephew was among them. He says he had considered taking the boy to an initiation school once he was older, but became worried after hearing reports of deaths at initiation schools.

"I contemplated a lot on the long queues at public health facilities and the worrying death tolls at initiation schools," he says.

"I heard of this doctor whom I was told operates boys."

He took his nephew for the procedure on 22 June. But Moshakga says the boy soon started complaining of severe pain.

"It became clear that the circumcision didn't go well as the boy started complaining of severe pains.."

On 5 July, Moshakga took him to a private doctor in Senwabarwana, where he says the boy was treated for an infection and advised to go to hospital.

He was also admitted to the Helen Franz Hospital, where he spent four days before being discharged.

"Although my nephew says the pains are no longer severe, I am worried about his future," he says.

Police Confirm Suspended Doctor's Arrest

The community raised the alarm after boys who had undergone circumcision started complaining of pain from septic wounds.

Police arrested a 66-year old suspect on 9 July after police officers and traditional healers inspected the premises where he performed the procedures.

According to police, they found several boys in severe pain after being circumcised, and others waiting for procedures.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba says the room was unhygienic, without running water and the walls of the room were blackened from firewood that had been burned inside.

Ledwaba says the suspect was taken into custody after he could not produce documents authorising him to practise as a medical doctor.

Ledwaba confirmed the suspect appeared in the Senwabarwana Magistrate's Court on 8 July on charges of fraud and contravening the Health Professions Act.

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He was granted R2,000 bail and is expected back in court on 15 September while investigations continue.

The Health Professions Council Comments

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) confirmed that the suspect had been suspended in 2021 for performing unauthorised circumcisions.

"The practitioner was in contempt of Council," says Priscilla Sekhonyana, from the HPCSA.

According to Sekhonyana, the doctor was not authorised to practice any medical procedures.

"In light of these latest allegations, the matter is still under investigation."

In a recent statement, the HPCSA strongly encouraged the public to verify the registration status of healthcare practitioners using the iRegister tool available on its website, or to report a suspected illegal practice to the council's Inspectorate Office.