Ethiopia: President Taye Bids Farewell As Outgoing Ambassadors Call for Deeper Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske Selassie today bid farewell to the outgoing ambassadors of Finland, Norway and India, commending their dedicated contributions to strengthening Ethiopia's longstanding diplomatic ties and expanding cooperation with their respective countries

President Taye also expressed confidence that cooperation with their respective countries will continue to expand across a wide range of sectors in the years ahead.

He also wished them success in their future diplomatic endeavors, emphasizing Ethiopia's commitment to further deepening its partnerships with Finland, Norway and India.

Approached by ENA, Ambassador Sinikka Antila described her three-year tenure in Ethiopia as a deeply rewarding experience, saying she had gained invaluable insights while serving in the diplomatic capital of Africa.

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She noted that Finland and Ethiopia have cultivated decades of cooperation, particularly in education, rural water supply, agriculture and digital land administration.

According to the ambassador, Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms, modernization drive and rapid transformation are opening new avenues for collaboration in trade, investment, innovation, startups and technology.

"We want to see stronger business partnerships, increased investments, greater innovation, startup collaboration and expanded technology cooperation," Antila said, highlighting the presence of Finnish companies, including Nokia and Vaisala, in Ethiopia.

On his part, Outgoing Norwegian Ambassador Stian Christensen described his four-year assignment in Ethiopia as "incredibly interesting, rewarding and beautiful."

He also expressed gratitude for the hospitality of the Ethiopian people and the close collaboration extended by government institutions.

Christensen underscored the strong Ethiopia-Norway partnership, particularly in climate action, forestry and sustainable development, noting that Norway remains committed to supporting Ethiopia's environmental ambitions.

The ambassador further said cooperation is expected to gain further momentum as Ethiopia prepares to host COP32, with both countries set to expand collaboration on the Green Legacy Initiative, forest conservation and sustainable livelihoods.

India's Ambassador Anil Kumar Rai also reflected positively on his two-and-a-half-year tenure, calling it as professionally enriching and personally memorable.

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He said the warmth and friendship of the Ethiopian people made him feel at home throughout his assignment.

Highlighting the historic visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ethiopia, Ambassador Rai said many of the agreements reached during the visit have already been implemented or are making significant progress.

He expressed optimism that the growing momentum in bilateral relations would translate into increased Indian investment and broader economic cooperation, reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Rai said Ethiopia and India remain closely aligned on many major international issues, expressing confidence that Ethiopia's membership in BRICS has injected new momentum into bilateral relations and expanded avenues for cooperation in multilateral forums.