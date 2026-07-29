Rwanda: How Bat Conservation Protects People and Nature

For many people, the sight of bats hanging from trees sparks fear. Wildlife experts say that fear is often based on misconceptions.

Conservationists are urging communities to view bats not as dangerous pests but as vital allies in protecting ecosystems, supporting agriculture and reducing the risk of disease outbreaks.

According to Richard Muvunyi, Head of Wildlife Health and Research Coordination at the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), a nationwide awareness campaign seeks to educate the public about the ecological and public health benefits of bats while promoting safe coexistence.

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Rwanda is home to more than 54 bat species, many of which provide essential ecosystem services.

Insect-eating bats consume thousands of mosquitoes and crop pests every night, help reduce agricultural losses and potentially lowering the spread of mosquito-borne diseases such as malaria. Fruit bats, meanwhile, pollinate crops including mangoes and avocados and disperse seeds that help regenerate forests.

Globally, bats have existed for more than 50 million years. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), there are more than 1,500 bat species, making them the world's second-largest order of mammals. Research also shows they pollinate more than 300 species of fruit-bearing plants.

Experts say conserving bat habitats is therefore not only critical for biodiversity but also for public health, as healthy bat populations help maintain ecosystem balance while reducing the likelihood of zoonotic disease spillover.

Human disturbance increases disease risk

Zoonotic diseases are infections that spread naturally between animals and humans. They account for most emerging infectious diseases worldwide, including Marburg virus disease, Ebola, COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), avian influenza and West Nile virus.

ALSO READ: What you should know about Marburg virus disease

Muvunyi said Rwanda's first Marburg outbreak in late 2024 illustrates how disturbing wildlife can increase disease risks.

He said mine workers in a cave in Nyarugenge District attempted to chase away bats, exposing themselves to the Marburg virus carried by the animals.

"Mine workers disturbed bats while trying to kill and chase them away. That is how the first person became infected with the Marburg virus. Although he survived after treatment, his wife and baby died," Muvunyi said.

He explained that bats naturally carry viruses such as Marburg without becoming sick because the viruses remain largely contained within their bodies and colonies.

However, when bats are stressed through activities such as cave mining, destruction of roosting sites, deforestation, hunting or handling, they produce stress hormones like cortisol, which can weaken their immune response and increase viral shedding.

Infected bats may then release more virus through saliva, urine, droppings, blood or birth fluids, contaminating caves, fruits, tree branches and other surfaces that people or animals may later touch.

"When bats are left undisturbed, the risk of viruses spilling over to humans is much lower," Muvunyi said.

Promoting safe coexistence

The awareness campaign, dubbed Community Orientation Meetings on Zoonotic Disease Risk from Wildlife, Mitigation, Prevention and Control Measures at High-Risk Interfaces, has started in Bugesera and Rwamagana districts and will later expand to other parts of the country.

The initiative aims to help communities protect bat habitats while minimizing disease transmission risks. It also comes as Rwanda prepares to establish the Rwanda Nature Foundation to strengthen wildlife conservation and the sustainable management of protected areas.

Experts emphasise that bats rarely pose a threat to people unless their habitats are disturbed or humans come into unsafe contact with them.

Rather than killing bats that enter homes, Muvunyi advises residents to allow them to leave naturally at night before sealing entry points.

ALSO READ: Rwanda to set up $24m lab to detect, respond to zoonotic diseases

He also urged people to avoid entering bat-inhabited caves for religious or recreational activities, refrain from hunting or eating bats, avoid contact with bat saliva, urine or droppings, and wear protective equipment when cleaning contaminated areas.

Anyone bitten or scratched by a bat should immediately wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes before seeking medical attention.

The campaign, organised by the Rwanda Wildlife Conservation Association (RWCA) in partnership with RDB, targets local leaders, community health workers, security personnel, public health professionals and wildlife conservation practitioners.

"Bats play essential ecological roles, including insect control, pollination and seed dispersal, yet misconceptions continue to fuel unnecessary killing and destruction of their habitats," Muvunyi said.

"We can protect bats and their natural habitats while safeguarding public health. People should avoid disturbing bat roosts unnecessarily."

Communities beginning to change attitudes

The campaign is already influencing perceptions in communities where bats have long been feared.

Jacqueline Uwamariya, a resident of Ruhuha Sector in Bugesera District, said residents had recently tried to eliminate bats using chemicals and traps after noticing growing bat populations around forests and public spaces.

"Now we understand that disturbing bats could actually increase the risk of disease transmission. We also learnt that destroying wildlife habitats is illegal and punishable," she said.

Dr Deo Ruhagazi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of RWCA, said the programme encourages communities to safely coexist with bats instead of persecuting them.

He said Bugesera and Rwamagana were selected because mapping identified several locations where human activities overlap with bat habitats, including abandoned illegal mining tunnels that have become important roosting sites.

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"People should not assume every bat carries disease or that bats should be killed whenever they are seen. Disturbing wildlife not only harms biodiversity but may also increase disease risks," Ruhagazi said.

Jean de Dieu Niyitanga, Veterinary Officer for Rwamagana District, said myths persist, with some residents cutting down trees or burning bat habitats because they believe bats bring bad luck.

He said greater public awareness would help communities appreciate the ecological value of bats while reducing conflict between people and wildlife.

Marthe Uwamugira, Executive Secretary of Ruhuha Sector, said local authorities had previously tried to chase bats from trees around public offices but have since adopted a different approach.

"We have learnt that people should not kill or disturb bats because doing so may increase the risk of disease transmission. Communities can safely coexist with bats," she said.

Most emerging diseases originate in animals

Jean Paul Mushayija, a One Health specialist at FAO, said about 75 percent of emerging infectious diseases affecting humans originate from animals, while roughly 60 percent of all human infectious diseases are zoonotic.

He warned that environmental degradation, deforestation, rapid urbanisation, wildlife exploitation and poor waste management are increasing contact between people and wildlife, creating more opportunities for viruses to spread.

"Without preventive measures, future outbreaks could become even more difficult to control," he said.