Tanzania: 400-KV Chalinze-Dodoma Power Project Nears Completion Before Starting Services in Mid-August

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (TANESCO) has announced that the construction of the 400-kilovolt Chalinze-Dodoma power transmission line is in its final stages, with the project now 94 per cent complete and scheduled for completion by August 21, 2026.

Speaking to journalists on July 28, 2026, TANESCO's Acting Director of Communications and Customer Service, Irene Gowelle, said temporary power outages would be implemented in selected parts of the country to facilitate the completion of the remaining works.

She said the planned outages would be carried out in two phases, with the first running from July 30 to August 4 and the second from August 11 to 17, 2026.

According to Gowelle, the temporary interruptions follow a request from the project's contractor, TBEA, to ensure that the remaining construction activities are carried out under safe working conditions.

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She explained that customers in parts of the Central, Lake, Northern, Western and South-Western zones could experience power interruptions at different times, depending on the project implementation schedule.

Gowelle added that TANESCO will continue providing regular updates through the media, social media platforms and other communication channels to enable customers to plan their electricity usage in line with the published outage schedules.

Meanwhile, the project's manager, Engineer Newton Mwakifwamba, said the 345-kilometre transmission line, valued at approximately 514bn/- , is being financed entirely by the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

The project is expected to strengthen the national electricity transmission network, improve power supply reliability and support growing electricity demand across the country.