Malawi: MCP MP Kazembe Praises DPP's Flagship K5bn Fund in Dramatic Political U-Turn

An MCP Member of Parliament appears to be performing a dramatic political U-turn, showering praise on the rival DPP government's decision to massively boost constituency funding -- despite previously being a vocal critic of President Peter Mutharika.

Gelard Kazembe, MP for Mangochi Monkey Bay, was elected on an MCP ticket and previously served as the party's deputy secretary general before resigning from that role.

He has now thrown his weight firmly behind government's decision to hike the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation from K200 million to a staggering K5 billion -- a move that comes as something of a surprise given his previous political leanings.

Kazembe, who had previously championed former President Lazarus Chakwera while criticising Mutharika, now appears keen to align himself with the governing party's agenda, branding the CDF boost a "transformative" and "game changer" moment for grassroots development.

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Speaking in Parliament, the MP insisted the unprecedented funding increase deserved support from all Malawians, regardless of which party they back.

"Regardless of politics, people should not wish their country to fail. The people of Mangochi Monkey Bay wish this government to succeed, especially on CDF," Kazembe told fellow legislators, pledging his constituency's commitment to ensuring the funds are used to deliver genuine, meaningful development projects on the ground.

The legislator went further still, brushing aside criticism from fellow politicians over the massive funding jump, insisting the leap from K200 million to K5 billion represents a golden opportunity for communities to finally tackle long-standing development challenges that have gone unaddressed for years.

"I understand some politicians are being cynics, they are being doubting Thomases, because, Honourable Speaker, jumping from K200 million to K5 billion is a big [deal]," Kazembe said.

In a move likely to raise eyebrows among his own party colleagues, Kazembe pledged his personal support for President Mutharika, alongside the Minister of Homeland Security and Minister of Local Government, declaring that his constituents are actively praying for the programme's success.

"Just because you cannot dream big don't think that your fellow man or woman cannot dream big," Kazembe said, calling on "well-meaning and patriotic Malawians" to rally behind the reformed CDF.

"We are praying for you, we are rooting for you for this programme to succeed," he added -- leaving his fellow opposition MCP lawmakers visibly unimpressed, while MPs on the ruling party's benches broke into applause, cheering him on with cries of "Hear, hear!"

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The apparent shift in allegiance comes as MPs across the political spectrum continue to grapple with how to respond to the eye-watering increase in CDF funding, with Kazembe's very public embrace of the DPP-led initiative likely to fuel speculation over his political future and whether his loyalties are shifting away from MCP entirely.