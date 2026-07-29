Malawi: Desperate Miners Return to Deadly Pits Despite Operation Samala Mgodi

A desperate gold miner has been crushed to death after an unstable pit caved in on top of him -- the latest tragedy to strike an illegal mining site that has now claimed 13 lives in less than a year.

Wilson Nkhata, 23, was buried alive when the pit collapsed at Khwambala, near Gogodi in Kasungu District, as he searched for gold in the notoriously dangerous and unregulated mining area.

Kasungu Police deputy spokesperson Miracle Hauli confirmed the tragic circumstances of Nkhata's death, revealing the young miner suffered horrific head injuries and lost a devastating amount of blood before he was pronounced dead.

His death has now pushed the death toll from separate mine pit collapses at illegal sites in Gogodi to a staggering 13 people since last year alone -- a grim statistic that highlights the sheer scale of danger still facing desperate miners in the area.

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The tragedy comes despite government's attempts to crack down on the deadly illegal mining trade, having launched Operation Samala Mgodi back in April -- a joint security operation specifically designed to drive illegal miners out of the area following a string of fatal accidents.

But shockingly, it has emerged that many miners simply returned to the abandoned, unstable pits once the crackdown eased, continuing to risk their lives in pursuit of gold despite the mounting death toll serving as a stark warning.

Group Village Head Chimbiya revealed that impoverished villagers had resumed mining almost immediately, driven back into the perilous pits by sheer desperation and economic necessity.

"Unfortunately, in many areas, mining continues without regard to safety. People are still risking their lives by entering unstable pits in search of gold," Chimbiya said, painting a grim picture of communities trapped between poverty and mortal danger.

The latest death will pile fresh pressure on authorities to explain why, despite a dedicated security operation aimed at shutting down the illegal sites, miners have been able to return so easily to pits already proven to be lethally unstable.

Questions are now mounting over whether Operation Samala Mgodi has done enough to genuinely protect lives, or whether it has simply provided a temporary deterrent before desperate villagers inevitably drift back to the gold-rich but deadly pits in search of an income.