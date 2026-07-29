Kenya: Sifuna - I'll Run for President If the People Want Me to

Nairobi — Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has declared he is ready to run for president in 2027 if supporters of the Linda Mwananchi movement endorse his candidature, saying the decision will ultimately rest with the people rather than himself.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV's Explainer, Sifuna said the movement is increasingly receiving calls from supporters across the country to field a presidential candidate in the next General Election.

"We are very strongly considering the prospect of running a presidential candidate. That is something that is clear. It's coming from the people themselves. They are asking us because there are things they see that we represent," Sifuna said.

He stressed that while he is open to seeking the country's top seat, any decision to contest the presidency would only be made after extensive consultations with supporters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"If the people feel that this is the best way for us to proceed, we will not say no. We will proceed with the people," he said.

Sifuna attributed the rapid growth of the Linda Mwananchi movement to support from young people, online activists, grassroots forums and ordinary Kenyans, insisting that its direction would remain firmly people-driven.

"I have gotten to this place because of all the support that we've gotten from young people, those online, the Bunge la Mwananchi forums and supporters across the country. We will make that decision together," he said.

The Nairobi Senator emphasized that he would not impose his personal ambitions on the movement, arguing that any presidential bid must enjoy broad ownership among its supporters.

"I don't make unilateral decisions. That decision has to be made together with the people so that it is a decision that is owned by everyone and not just Sifuna," he said.

At the same time, Sifuna said he would not shy away from the responsibility of leading if members of the movement ultimately settled on him as their preferred presidential candidate.

"I am not one to run away from responsibility. If the people feel this is the best way for us to proceed, we will not say no," he added.

According to Sifuna, there is growing public demand for a new style of leadership, with many Kenyans looking for an alternative political platform capable of addressing governance, accountability and the cost of living.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is a general yearning in the country for things to be done differently. People are telling us they want to see a different country and believe the Linda Mwananchi team can deliver that change," he said.

However, he acknowledged that mounting a credible presidential campaign would require extensive national mobilisation before any formal declaration.

"It is not easy to run a presidential campaign. We have not even done 20 counties. We need to ascertain that the support is solid," he said.

Sifuna said the movement's immediate priority is to build structures that will allow supporters to participate actively, whether as volunteers, donors or candidates.

"Our responsibility now is to get organised so that everybody knows how to plug in, whether they want to volunteer, donate or run for office," he said.

His remarks come amid intensifying political realignments ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the Linda Mwananchi movement emerging as an opposition platform championing governance reforms, accountability and economic relief.

In recent months, the movement has expanded its nationwide mobilisation through rallies and public engagements, while Sifuna has increasingly been touted by supporters as a potential presidential contender.

He has also signalled plans to build a political vehicle capable of mounting a national campaign following his fallout with sections of the ODM leadership.