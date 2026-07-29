Rwanda: Your Pension Doubled and That Smaller Pay Slip Is Good News

If you are formally employed, you may have noticed a little less landing in your account each month. Since January 2025, the mandatory pension contribution rose from 6 percent to 12 percent of your salary, split evenly between you and your employer. Your share went from 3 percent to 6 percent.

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On a monthly salary of Rwf150,000, that means your pension deduction climbed from Rwf4,500 to Rwf9,000 a month; that's about Rwf4,500 less in your pocket right now.

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When money is already tight, that pinch is real, and it is fair to feel it. But it helps to understand what that deduction is actually doing: it is not a tax disappearing into the air. It is your own money, moving into your future.

Why the change happened

Rwanda's pension rate had barely moved since 1962, when life expectancy was around 47 years. Today it is close to 69. People are living far longer after they stop working, which means retirement savings must stretch across many more years. The old contribution simply could not carry that weight. Saving more now is what makes a livable pension possible later.

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And the increase is not finished.

Starting in 2027, the rate is set to rise by 2 percent each year until it reaches 20 percent by 2030.

So, the habit you build today, namely living comfortably on a slightly smaller take-home, is a habit worth building now, well before the next steps arrive.

What you actually get

Through Rwanda Social Security Board, you become eligible for a retirement pension at age 60, provided you have contributed for at least 15 years. The pension is based on your average salary over your final years of work, starting at roughly 30 percent of it, and growing with every additional year you contribute.

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In other words, the longer and more consistently you pay in, the more you collect later. Contributions now also count more of your pay, since transport and housing allowances are included in the calculation.

This is money your future self cannot easily save any other way. Left in your hands each month, small amounts tend to vanish into daily costs. Locked into a pension, they gradually build into something that supports you when you can no longer earn.

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Adjusting your budget

The practical task is to make peace with the new net figure. A few moves help:

Rebuild your budget around your real take-home pay, not the gross number on your contract. The pension share is gone before you ever see it, so plan with what actually arrives.

Trim one recurring expense to match the gap. If your take-home dropped by Rwf4,500, find Rwf4,500 somewhere predictable (perhaps a subscription, a habit, or one less impulse purchase) so the change is absorbed rather than felt as a monthly shock.

Keep your own emergency savings going too. A pension protects your old age, but it will not help with a sudden expense next month. That is still your job, and even Rwf5,000 set aside regularly makes a difference.

A smaller pay slip is never fun to see. But this particular cut is one of the rare ones that works in your favor: quietly, patiently, on your behalf.

The version of you that reaches 60 will be very glad you carried it.

The writer is a personal finance expert, speaker, and author of 16 books including the New York Times bestseller "Zero Debt." She and her husband Earl Cox are expanding their financial education firm in Rwanda to support financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment.