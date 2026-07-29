Rwanda: Tenge Tenge - Who's the Teen Tiktoker Headlining Kigali Kids Fest?

Ugandan internet sensation Tenge Tenge, 13, is set to visit Kigali for the first time when he headlines the Tintin Summer Festival on Saturday, August 1.

The event will bring together Tenge Tenge and the Wembly Mo dance crew alongside a local lineup featuring show host Uncle Banks, rapper Young Grace, Beyonce Cyuzuzo and DJ Crush.

The festival was initially scheduled to take place at Tintin Kids Play Centre in Kimihurura but was moved to Big Time Family Park (Sanitas) in Kanombe following high demand.

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"We thought it was going to be a small event, but we decided to move it to a bigger venue to meet our audience's demand," one of the organisers told The New Times.

"We hope kids are going to have so much fun with Tenge Tenge."

Tickets are priced at Rwf10,000 for early birds and Rwf15,000 at the gate.

Who is Tenge Tenge?

Born Saad Ssozi, Tenge Tenge is one of Uganda's best-known social media personalities. He has built a global following through his high-energy dance videos set to the viral "Tenge Tenge" sound.

He rose to prominence in 2023 after his signature dance moves to the track turned him into a global social media sensation. His videos caught the attention of American singer Chris Brown, who shared them with his massive following, giving the young Ugandan an even bigger international platform.

The exposure led to interactions with several major international stars. Ssozi has since held live video calls with the likes of Chris Brown, Tiwa Savage, IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, Davido and Jason Derulo. Davido went a step further by inviting him to appear in a music video alongside the Triplets Ghetto Kids.

His online following has since grown to millions across various social media platforms.

Ahead of the festival, organisers have also launched a talent competition inviting fans to showcase their skills. Participants can record themselves singing, dancing, acting or performing any other talent, post the video on social media while tagging Tenge Tenge's page and using the hashtag #TintinSummerFestival, and submit their entries by Wednesday, July 29.

A winner will be announced on Thursday, July 30, earning the chance to perform alongside Tenge Tenge at the festival.