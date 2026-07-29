Rwanda: How Akagera's Big Five Are Making a Comeback

Akagera National Park, Rwanda's only Big Five destination, is witnessing a remarkable wildlife recovery, with populations of lions, elephants, rhinos, buffaloes and leopards steadily increasing under decades of conservation efforts.

The latest milestone came this month when a bi-monthly elephant survey added six previously unrecorded elephants to the park's database, bringing the estimated population to at least 150.

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The recovery has been driven by strengthened law enforcement, regular wildlife monitoring, anti-poaching measures, and the electric fence that has significantly reduced human-wildlife conflict while improving animal protection.

Elephants

Akagera is now home to at least 150 elephants, all descended from 26 young elephants relocated from Bugesera District in 1975 after the country's original population had been severely depleted.

The July survey identified six additional elephants, highlighting continued population growth.

Researchers monitor elephants every two months using GPS collars that transmit their locations every hour and alert conservation teams to unusual movements or behaviour, enabling rapid intervention when necessary.

Lions

Perhaps the park's most dramatic conservation success is the return of lions.

Once numbering about 300 in Akagera, lions disappeared completely by 2001 due to poaching and human-wildlife conflict.

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The species returned in 2015, when seven lions were reintroduced, followed by two males from South Africa in 2017 to strengthen genetic diversity.

Today, the park supports at least 70 lions.

Researchers say lions have experienced the fastest growth among Akagera's Big Five species, thanks to abundant prey, strong protection measures, successful breeding and high cub survival rates.

Unlike many ecosystems where cub mortality can reach 80 percent, a large proportion of Akagera's cubs survive into adulthood.

Every lion is closely monitored through GPS collars that provide hourly location updates, while dedicated field teams track the animals daily, giving park managers an accurate picture of the population.

Leopards

Leopards remain the park's most elusive Big Five species.

Current surveys estimate that Akagera has at least 60 leopards, although researchers say long-term population trends are still being assessed.

Unlike lions and rhinos, leopards are not individually tracked. Instead, conservationists conduct large carnivore camera-trap surveys every three years to estimate population size and monitor the health of the species.

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To improve understanding of the animals, Akagera launched its first comprehensive leopard research project in March 2026. Running until September, the study is collecting detailed information on leopard numbers, behaviour, breeding, habitat use and prey preferences.

Researchers expect the findings to provide a clearer picture of the population and guide future conservation strategies.

Buffaloes

Buffaloes are the most numerous of Akagera's Big Five.

The park now has at least 3,300 buffaloes, a sharp increase from fewer than 1,000 animals recorded historically. In 2010, the population was estimated at 882.

Although numbers have risen significantly over the years, researchers say the population is now stable.

Buffaloes are monitored through aerial censuses conducted every two years.

Rhinos

Rhinos have also made an impressive comeback.

The species was last seen in Akagera in 2007 before disappearing from the park.

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Conservation efforts began in 2017 with the translocation of 10 eastern black rhinos from South Africa. Additional reintroductions followed, including 18 eastern black rhinos in 2019 and 30 southern white rhinos in 2021, making Rwanda home once again to both black and white rhinos.

The population continues to grow through natural breeding. During the second quarter of 2026 alone, the park recorded three births--one black rhino calf and two white rhino calves.

Dedicated monitoring teams locate every rhino daily to assess its health and security.

Maintaining ecological balance

As wildlife populations recover, park managers are focusing on maintaining a healthy ecosystem rather than pursuing fixed animal numbers.

Instead of relying on a predetermined carrying capacity--the maximum number of animals an area can support--Akagera uses regular wildlife surveys and adaptive management to respond to changing ecological conditions.

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One example is lion management. With poaching largely under control and prey populations stable, lion numbers have grown rapidly.

To prevent the population from outgrowing available resources, conservationists have introduced fertility control measures that slow reproduction without disrupting pride structures or natural behaviour.

The approach lengthens the interval between births while allowing cubs to continue being born at a sustainable rate.

Tourism benefits

The recovery of the Big Five has also strengthened Akagera's tourism industry.

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Jean Paul Karinganire, the park's Funding and Reporting Manager, said the return of lions and rhinos transformed Akagera into Rwanda's only Big Five destination, helping attract significantly more visitors.

Paying visitors increased from 15,259 in 2010 to 51,769 in 2025.

"Akagera's tourism growth has been driven by both the recovery of the Big Five and strong community partnerships," Karinganire said.

He added that investments in tourism infrastructure--including upgraded visitor facilities, lodges, cafés, boats, game-viewing vehicles and the visitor centre--have further enhanced the visitor experience.

Between April and June 2026, the park generated more than $1 million in tourism revenue from 8,919 visitors, representing a four percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The park's financial self-sufficiency also improved, rising from 76 percent in April to 104 percent in June, meaning it was able to fully cover its operational costs.

Akagera generated $4.7 million in tourism revenue in 2024 and $5 million in 2025.

The park's conservation achievements have also earned international recognition, including a place on National Geographic's list of 25 must-visit destinations for 2026.

The steady recovery of Akagera's Big Five demonstrates how sustained conservation investment, scientific monitoring and community partnerships can restore wildlife populations while generating economic benefits through tourism.