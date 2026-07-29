Tanzania: Power Infrastructure Vandalism Hits Muleba

Buleba — RESIDENTS of Muleba District in Kagera Region are grappling with a wave of vandalism targeting electricity infrastructure, with about 18 transformers tampered with by unknown people.

The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (TANESCO) Human Resource Officer for Muleba District, Mr Sadam Sarai, said the vandals were mainly stealing copper wires from the transformers.

"Due to the increasing acts of vandalism, residents in four wards have remained without electricity for the past two weeks. We have already reported the incidents to the police for further action," Mr Sarai said.

He identified the affected wards as Izigo, Nshamba, Kamachumu and Mafumbo. Mr Sarai urged residents to report suspects, some of whom disguise themselves as genuine Tanesco employees, to the authorities for appropriate action.

He also called on leaders in all 43 wards of Muleba District to strengthen surveillance to help curb the vandalism.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Muleba District has a population of 637,659 people spread across 43 wards.