Tanzania: Mwanza Builds Stronger Disaster Response Network Through Awareness, Community Action

Mwanza — ALTHOUGH Tanzania has established national and regional disaster management systems, a significant challenge remains: Many citizens are still unaware of the existence and responsibilities of Disaster Management Committees designed to protect lives and property during emergencies.

Limited public understanding of these structures can delay emergency reporting, slow response efforts and reduce the effectiveness of rescue operations.

The issue emerged during a recent stakeholders' meeting on drowning prevention held in Mwanza Region, where participants highlighted gaps in public awareness about disaster coordination mechanisms.

During the discussions, several participants admitted that they had never heard of the Regional Disaster Management Committee, despite its important role in coordinating disaster preparedness, emergency response and recovery activities.

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Their comments revealed the need for stronger public education on how communities can access support and participate in disaster prevention efforts.

Jembe FM Editor-in-Chief Ms Glory Kiwia said the meeting was the first time she had learned about the existence of the committee.

She described it as an important institution that helps communities respond to disasters, including drowning incidents, floods and other emergencies.

"This is the first time I have heard about it, yet it is a very important committee that helps communities deal with disasters, including drowning incidents, floods and other emergencies. Unfortunately, many citizens still do not know it exists," she said.

Journalist and Mwanza Press Club (MPC) Executive Committee Member Mr Tony Alphonce commended the government for establishing the Regional Disaster Management Committee but stressed that more effort is needed to inform citizens about its responsibilities.

He said communities are often the first affected when disasters occur, making public awareness a critical component of emergency preparedness.

"Citizens are the primary victims of disasters, yet many are unaware of this committee. Public education should be provided so that people know where to report emergencies and how to access assistance during disasters," he explained.

Responding to the concerns, Coordinator of the Mwanza Regional Disaster Coordination and Emergency Communication Centre, Mr Shilungu Ndaki, explained that the region has established a dedicated centre to strengthen emergency response to drowning incidents, floods, fires and other disasters.

He said the Disaster Management Department under the Prime Minister's Office is responsible for coordinating disaster management activities throughout Tanzania, covering prevention, preparedness, response and recovery after emergencies.

According to Mr Ndaki, disasters managed through the system include floods, droughts, landslides, fires, disease outbreaks, major accidents and earthquakes.

The department also develops disaster management policies, laws, regulations, strategies and guidelines while coordinating cooperation among government institutions, private sector actors, civil society organisations and development partners.

One of the department's key responsibilities is collecting and analysing information about potential hazards.

This information supports early warning systems, allowing authorities and communities to take preventive measures before disasters occur.

At the regional level, Mr Ndaki explained that Disaster Management Committees are chaired by Regional Commissioners, while Regional Administrative Secretaries serve as secretaries.

Membership includes representatives from security and defence agencies, health authorities, water and agricultural sectors, livestock and environmental institutions, construction experts, the Fire and Rescue Force, Tanzania Red Cross Society and other relevant organisations depending on the nature of the emergency.

He emphasised that effective disaster management is essential for protecting human lives, property, the environment and socio-economic development.

Increasing climate-related risks, expanding informal settlements and human activities have created a greater need for coordinated disaster preparedness systems.

"This system ensures that government institutions, the private sector, civil society organisations and communities work together to prevent disasters, prepare for emergencies, respond effectively and restore normal conditions after disasters occur," he said.

Mr Ndaki noted that risk assessment is among the most important measures in disaster management.

By identifying vulnerable areas, authorities can develop stronger plans to reduce the impact of emergencies and improve community resilience.

He added that early warning systems allow people to take action before disasters happen, helping reduce deaths, injuries and damage to infrastructure and property.

Coordinated rescue operations and relief distribution from regional authorities down to villages and hamlets also improve the speed and effectiveness of assistance to affected communities. Such coordination ensures available resources are used efficiently and reach those most in need.

"Strengthening the disaster coordination system is an important investment in building safer and more resilient communities," Mr Ndaki said.

Mwanza Region has already recorded positive results from the system through several disaster response interventions.

Mr Ndaki cited floods that affected Shigangama Village in Shilembo Ward, Kwimba District, where 131 households were surrounded by floodwaters, homes were damaged and crops destroyed.

Through the Regional Disaster Management Committee, affected families received nine tonnes of maize, 288 blankets, 68 water storage buckets and 500 pencils for schoolchildren impacted by the disaster.

Mr Ndaki said normal conditions have since returned, allowing residents to resume their economic activities.

In another incident, he said the committee coordinated emergency response following a fire outbreak on July 21 this year in Kigangama Village, Kitongosima Ward, Magu District.

According to Mr Ndaki, the fire was caused by petrol stored in containers inside a house belonging to fishermen.

The blaze reportedly started after one of the fishermen smoked a cigarette near the storage area. The accident left seven men injured.

Four were admitted to Lugeye Health Centre, while three received treatment at Nyanguge Health Centre. Mr Ndaki said their conditions continued to improve.

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Despite these achievements, he acknowledged that public awareness of disaster management systems and relevant laws remains insufficient.

He said delays in reporting emergencies continue to affect the speed and effectiveness of response operations.

He urged residents to make greater use of the Mwanza Regional Disaster Coordination and Emergency Communication Centre, which operates under the Office of the Regional Commissioner.

The centre provides opportunities for communities to learn about disaster prevention, report emergencies quickly and work with authorities to reduce risks.

For residents of Mwanza and neighbouring areas, the centre should not only be viewed as a place to seek assistance after disasters occur. It should also serve as a platform for public education, early warning information and emergency coordination.

Citizens are encouraged to report potential hazards early, participate in disaster preparedness programmes and cooperate with relevant authorities to create safer communities.

As climate change and rapid urban growth continue increasing disaster risks, public participation has become more important than ever.

Effective disaster management depends not only on government systems but also on informed communities capable of responding quickly and responsibly.

The partnership between citizens and authorities remains the foundation for reducing disaster impacts, protecting lives and property, and ensuring sustainable community development.

Building awareness of Disaster Management Committees is therefore not merely an administrative responsibility, it is a life-saving investment for Tanzania's future.