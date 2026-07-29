Angola: Botswana and Angola Move to Seal Landmark Defence Pact

Gaborone — Botswana and Angola are on the verge of signing a landmark Defence Cooperation Agreement aimed at strengthening joint efforts against growing regional security threats, including organised cross-border crime, cybercrime, and wildlife trafficking.

Speaking during a courtesy call by Angola Minister of National Defence, (Retired) General Lúcio Gonçalves Amaral, in Gaborone on Monday, Minister for State President, Defence and Security, Mr Moeti Mohwasa, said the agreement would provide a formal framework for deeper military cooperation, intelligence sharing, and joint operations, marking a significant step in relations between the two nations.

Additionally, Mr Mohwasa said the agreement would enhance the capacity of both countries to respond effectively to emerging security challenges.

The evolving security environment, he said, demanded stronger partnerships built on trust, timely information sharing, and coordinated responses to increasingly sophisticated transnational criminal networks.

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"These threats do not recognise national boundaries, and they require responses that are equally coordinated and founded on trust, timely information sharing, and effective collaboration among neighbouring states," he said.

The minister revealed that technical experts from both countries were refining the Memorandum of Agreement ahead of its planned signing during an upcoming State Visit, signalling that implementation could begin without delay.

Once concluded, Mr Mohwasa said the agreement was expected to pave the way for cooperation in professional military education, joint training exercises, exchange programmes, strategic dialogue, and the sharing of operational experience between the Botswana Defence Force (BDF) and the Angolan Armed Forces.

Botswana, the minister said, also hoped to expand collaboration into defence-related industries, including equipment maintenance, logistics, specialised technical training and defence technology, arguing that such initiatives would strengthen national security while promoting skills development and economic growth.

He expressed concern over rising regional criminal activities, revealing that Botswana was experiencing an increase in cattle rustling in the country's northern region. Preliminary investigations, he said, suggested links to organised transnational criminal networks exploiting regional transit corridors.

Mr Mohwasa said the growing threats reinforced the need for stronger intelligence sharing, coordinated investigations, and joint operational planning among neighbouring states.

Furthermore, Minister Mohwasa paid tribute to the historic ties between Botswana and Angola, recalling Botswana's support for Angolan refugees during the country's civil conflict and acknowledging Angola's contribution to Southern Africa's liberation struggle.

He particularly highlighted the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, which he said helped accelerate Namibia's independence and the end of apartheid in South Africa.

For his remarks, General (Rtd) Amaral called for the swift conclusion of the defence cooperation agreement, saying the long-awaited pact would usher in stronger military ties and deepen collaboration between the two countries' defence forces.

He said significant progress had already been made in harmonising the agreement, expressing confidence that it would soon be signed.

The agreement, Gen Amaral said, would open the door to more meaningful cooperation between the armed forces of Botswana and Angola, while also strengthening the long-standing friendship between the two Southern African nations.

"We have made notable progress in harmonising the terms of the agreement we intend to sign, which will pave the way for more fruitful cooperation between our Defence Forces," he added.

He also appealed to Botswana to facilitate the establishment of a resident Botswana Defence Attaché in Luanda, saying the move would enhance reciprocity and strengthen diplomatic and military engagement between the two countries.

The Angolan minister described the visit as an important milestone in advancing bilateral relations, saying Angola attached great importance to expanding defence cooperation with Botswana.

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The relationship between Botswana and Angola, he said, was rooted in a shared history and had continued to grow through regional cooperation under the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Gen Amaral highlighted the two countries' joint participation in the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) as evidence of their shared commitment to promoting peace and security in the region.

He added that the growing partnership was guided by the vision of Presidents João Lourenço of Angola and Advocate Duma Boko of Botswana, whose commitment to strengthening bilateral ties had created fresh momentum for cooperation.

Expressing optimism about the discussions, the Angolan minister urged officials from both countries to ensure the meeting produced practical outcomes that matched the strong friendship and expanding opportunities for defence collaboration between Botswana and Angola.

BOPA