Kenya: 334 Children Still Missing As Kenya Records 1,251 Disappearances in 18 Months

Nairobi — More than 1,200 children were reported missing across Kenya between January 2025 and June 2026, with 334 still unaccounted for, prompting MPs to demand stronger government action to tackle the growing crisis.

The figures were contained in a statement by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen tabled before the National Assembly on Tuesday by Administration and Internal Security Committee Chairperson Gabriel Tongoyo in response to a request by Kisii Woman Representative Doris Donya.

According to the statement, 1,251 cases of missing children were reported during the 18-month period. While 917 children were traced and reunited with their families, 334 remain missing.

The Rift Valley recorded the highest number of cases at 439, followed by the Eastern region (243) and Central Kenya (230). Western recorded 103 cases, the Coast 83, Nairobi 54 and Nyanza 42.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Murkomen said the government had adopted a multi-pronged strategy to combat child disappearances, including strengthening child protection desks at police stations, enhancing surveillance along suspected trafficking routes and border points, and working closely with county governments, schools, local administrators and civil society organisations to improve tracing and rescue efforts.

He said authorities had also expanded community policing initiatives, rolled out public awareness campaigns to encourage early reporting, and stepped up efforts to combat emerging threats such as online child sexual exploitation and cyber-enabled trafficking networks.

To strengthen emergency response, Murkomen said the government had operationalised specialised Human Trafficking and Child Protection Units, Gender and Children Desks at police stations, and enhanced collaboration with Interpol to investigate cross-border trafficking cases.

The ministry said investigations are also supported through coordination with county child protection committees, children's officers, schools, healthcare facilities and humanitarian organisations, while information on missing children is disseminated through traditional and social media to aid recovery efforts.

Despite the government's assurances, lawmakers said the response failed to demonstrate whether the interventions were producing tangible results.

Donya criticised the ministry for listing institutions involved in child protection instead of outlining measurable actions and outcomes.

"I didn't ask for a list of organisations. I wanted to know the specific measures the ministry is taking to ensure our children's safety and guarantee their security," she told the House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other MPs warned that child disappearances were becoming increasingly common, particularly in border counties where children are vulnerable while travelling to and from school or during school holidays. They urged the government to intensify surveillance, strengthen public awareness campaigns and improve coordination among security agencies.

Tongoyo acknowledged the figures were alarming but defended the ministry's response, saying child protection requires a coordinated effort involving government agencies, parents, schools, communities and development partners.