African MPs Seek Urgent Debate On Attacks in South Africa

29 July 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Pan-African Parliament's east and west regional caucuses have tabled a motion calling for an urgent debate on the recent attacks against African migrants in South Africa.

The motion was presented by West African regional caucus chairperson Lazare Yao Yao and seconded by East African regional caucus chairperson Danson Mungatana, who have urged the plenary to prioritise the matter before the current sitting ends.

The two leaders say "the Pan-African Parliament has a responsibility to speak with one voice in defending the dignity, safety and rights of African citizens across the continent".

They call for a united continental response that reflects Africa's shared values of solidarity and protection of its people.

The motion is expected to be debated during the current session of the Pan-African Parliament.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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