Zimbabwe Sets Up Task Force to Tackle Illegal Mining After Bindura Damage

29 July 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

CABINET has approved the establishment of a national Task Force to combat illegal mining as the government moves to address the damage caused by unregulated mining activities across the country.

The decision was made during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting following a presentation by Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe on the impact of illegal mining in Bindura.

According to the report, unregulated mining activities have caused extensive damage to roads, railway infrastructure, residential stands and public facilities within Bindura Municipality. Illegal alluvial gold panning along waterways, including the Mazowe River, has also disrupted farming activities and polluted water sources.

Presenting the findings, Garwe said Cabinet noted with concern the rapid expansion of mining operations in urban and peri-urban areas without proper planning or coordination among government agencies.

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"An assessment undertaken at Bindura Municipality and Bindura District Council has confirmed extensive illegal and unregulated mining activities occurring within residential areas, public infrastructure corridors and land designated for future urban expansion.

"This has resulted in the destruction of rail and road infrastructure, pollution of water sources, and an increase in diseases such as silicosis, tuberculosis, drug and substance abuse, and sexually transmitted infections," Garwe said.

In response, Cabinet resolved to adopt what it described as a Whole-of-Government approach to tackle the problem by establishing a national Task Force to coordinate action against illegal mining.

The government also resolved to review penalties and fines for illegal mining offences, with plans to introduce stiffer sanctions and strengthen enforcement of existing laws.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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