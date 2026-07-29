East Africa: Museveni Authorises Resumption of Nation Media Group Operations in Uganda

Cape Town — President Yoweri Museveni authorised the reopening of Nation Media Group's (NMG) operations in Uganda, ending a month-long shutdown of one of East Africa's largest independent media companies.

The decision, announced in a statement issued in Dar es Salaam, was described as an important milestone for regional investment, media development and East African integration. Through its subsidiary Taarifa Limited, Taifa Group is the majority shareholder of NMG and says it remains committed to responsible investment, sound corporate governance and sustainable development across the region.

Taifa Group Chairman Rostam Azizi expressed his sincere appreciation to Museveni for the decision and also thanked General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Forces, for his support throughout the engagement that led to the outcome.

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He said that as majority shareholder, Taifa Group fully supports NMG's commitment to fair, balanced, independent and responsible journalism, and that the group believes a strong, professional media plays an important role in supporting national development, good governance and regional integration.

"This decision demonstrates the value of dialogue, mutual respect and regional cooperation," Azizi said. "Taifa Group will continue investing in opportunities that create jobs, strengthen institutions and advance shared prosperity across East Africa."

NMG Chairman Joe Muganda said the group would now focus on rebuilding its presence, reconnecting with audiences and strengthening its contribution to Uganda's media sector.

"Our immediate priority will be to restore our platforms responsibly, strengthen local content and provide Ugandans with credible, relevant and innovative journalism across print, broadcast and digital channels," Muganda said.

He said NMG would draw on its regional capabilities and experience to support a resilient, forward-looking media industry in Uganda while creating opportunities for talent, enterprise and public engagement.