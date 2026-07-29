Kenya: Ruto, Africom Commander Discuss Regional Security, Counter-Terrorism

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday reaffirmed Kenya's strategic security partnership with the United States during talks with United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) Commander General Dagvin Anderson at State House, Nairobi.

Ruto said Kenya remain commitment to tackling evolving security threats across the Horn of Africa and the continent during talks with General Anderson, who was accompanied by United States Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Susan Burns.

Following the meeting, President Ruto said Kenya continues to work closely with AFRICOM to counter transnational threats, combat violent extremism, strengthen emergency response capabilities and coordinate humanitarian assistance across the region.

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He said the partnership remains critical to Africa's long-term development, arguing that peace and security are essential for economic growth, regional integration and expanded intra-African trade.

"Peace, stability and security are critical ingredients for accelerated development, integration, intra-trade and prosperity," the President said.

The meeting comes as Kenya deepens cooperation with regional and international partners to address terrorism, transnational crime and humanitarian emergencies. Kenya remains a key player in regional counter-terrorism operations and broader peace and security initiatives in the Horn of Africa.

Wednesday's engagement also builds on a series of high-level Kenya-US security consultations.

In January, General Anderson accompanied US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau during talks with President Ruto that focused on regional security, trade and Kenya's leadership role in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

The discussions further reinforce an expanding defence relationship between Nairobi and Washington. During President Ruto's State Visit to the United States in May 2024, Kenya became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to be designated a Major Non-NATO Ally, elevating bilateral defence cooperation through enhanced military engagement, intelligence sharing, training and security collaboration.

Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, AFRICOM is the United States' unified combatant command responsible for military relations with African countries, the African Union and regional organisations. It works with African partners to strengthen defence capabilities, improve crisis response and support long-term regional stability.