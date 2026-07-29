Ethiopia: PM Abiy Calls On Ethiopians to Unite for Historic 800 Million Seedling Campaign

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on all Ethiopians to make final preparations for a historic national effort to plant 800 million tree seedlings in a single day.

The Prime Minister further declared that only five days remain before the country attempts to achieve the unprecedented milestone.

In a message to the nation, the Prime Minister urged citizens across the country to mobilize with determination and unity, emphasizing that the campaign represents a defining moment in Ethiopia's environmental and national development efforts.

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"Only five days remain to make history through the united arm of all Ethiopians by planting 800 million seedlings in a single day," PM Abiy said.

The Premier called on fellow Ethiopians to make the necessary preparations, rise with determination, and take part in the nationwide effort to achieve the historic target.

"In these remaining days, I call upon my beloved fellow citizens to make the necessary preparations, rise with determination, and ensure the victory we will achieve in our unity."

The Prime Minister stressed that the nationwide tree-planting initiative is not only an environmental campaign but also a powerful demonstration of collective action, national solidarity, and Ethiopia's commitment to climate resilience and sustainable development.

The campaign forms part of the country's Green Legacy Initiative, which has become one of Africa's largest environmental restoration programs, aimed at combating deforestation, restoring degraded landscapes, and strengthening food and ecological security.

PM Abiy's appeal comes as institutions, communities, youth groups, and volunteers across Ethiopia intensify preparations for the nationwide mobilization, with the government seeking to set a new benchmark for mass environmental participation.

The Prime Minister underscored that the success of the campaign will depend on the active participation of all Ethiopians, calling on citizens to transform the remaining days into a national movement capable of making history through unity and shared purpose.