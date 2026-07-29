Liberia: The Death of Finality - Why Criminal Court 'C' Just Shattered the Liberian Constitution

opinion

The Liberian judiciary stands at a terrifying constitutional precipice. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the legal community, Criminal Court "C" Judge Ousman Feika recently took the unprecedented step of recalling a disbanded jury, launching a post-trial investigation into jury tampering, sentencing the 15 jurors to prison, and unilaterally vacating the "not guilty" verdict of former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. and his co-defendants.

To many citizens fatigued by allegations of high-level corruption, this aggressive move felt like an act of pure justice. But in the theater of constitutional law, good intentions cannot sanitize illegal procedures. By erasing a finalized criminal acquittal, Criminal Court "C" did not preserve justice; it staged a coup against the rule of law.

In the public discourse that followed, prominent legal minds have rushed to defend the court's actions. Cllr. Enoch Sulonteh Garlawolu and Cllr. Darryl Ambrose Nmah, Sr. have both argued that the judiciary possesses the inherent power to cure its own corrupted processes. Respectfully, their arguments represent a profound and dangerous misapplication of Liberian statutory and case law.

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Cllr. Garlawolu's defense of the trial court rests heavily on a misreading of Chapter 22 of the Criminal Procedure Law. He points specifically to Section 22.1(2)(c), which allows a court to grant a new trial if a juror is found guilty of misconduct. "Law is a common reasoning," Garlawolu argues, suggesting that if a new trial can be granted for juror misconduct, the judge must have the post-trial authority to investigate and order one.

This logic collapses under the explicit text of the statute. Section 22.1 explicitly dictates that a motion for a new trial may only be granted "on motion of the defendant." This statutory mechanism is a one-way shield designed to rescue a citizen from a tainted guilty verdict. It is fundamentally not a sword for the Ministry of Justice to slice away a defendant's acquittal and demand a second bite at the apple.

Furthermore, Garlawolu's reliance on Section 22.8 of the Civil Procedure Law to police the post-trial communications of jurors is textually invalid. Statutes barring jurors from communicating with the outside world apply strictly during active trial deliberations. Once a jury returns its verdict, is thanked by the bench, and is officially disbanded, those individuals cease to be "jurors." They return to their communities as private citizens, fully clothed in their constitutional rights to speech and association. A trial judge cannot retroactively extend his domain over their private lives weeks after their civic duty has concluded.

In a separate defense, Cllr. Nmah brought forth historical Supreme Court precedents, citing Macaulay v. Doe (1973) and Fangile v. Republic of Liberia (2004), to prove that the Liberian legal system has historically set aside tainted verdicts. While Nmah's historical recall is accurate, his legal application is fundamentally flawed.

Macaulay was a civil lawsuit between private citizens. In civil litigation, the constitutional protections of double jeopardy do not apply; if a verdict is procured by fraud, an appellate court can freely grant a new trial to restore equity. Applying a civil law doctrine to a criminal prosecution violates the most foundational tenets of criminal jurisprudence.

Furthermore, in both Macaulay and Fangile, the lower trial courts did not unilaterally act as investigator, prosecutor, and executioner. The trial judges let the verdicts stand, and the aggrieved parties followed the constitutional hierarchy by appealing to the Supreme Court of Liberia. The Supreme Court holds extraordinary appellate powers. A lower circuit court judge does not. The moment Judge Feika accepted the jury's verdict and discharged them, his jurisdictional authority over that specific indictment was utterly exhausted--a binding common-law principle known as functus officio.

Faced with these arguments, defenders of the ruling point to the fact that the Supreme Court of Liberia rejected the defense's initial petitions and allowed Judge Feika's jury investigation to proceed. Is it not logical to assume that by greenlighting the investigation, the High Court will affirm the final remedy?

The answer is a resounding no. In constitutional law, an investigation into a crime is entirely distinct from the remedy used to address it. The Supreme Court routinely refuses to halt lower court proceedings midway through a trial (interlocutory appeals), preferring to let a trial judge finish his work before reviewing the entire case on final appeal.

The Supreme Court may very well agree that the jury was tampered with, yet rule that Judge Feika's remedy was illegal. If a jury is bribed, the state has a powerful, lawful weapon: the Ministry of Justice can immediately arrest and indict the corrupt jurors, the defendants, and the co-conspirators for Bribery, Perjury, and Obstruction of Justice (18 U.S.C. equivalents under Liberian Penal Law). The state can sentence them to massive prison terms for those crimes. What the state cannot do is undo the original acquittal.

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The prohibition against Double Jeopardy, enshrined in Article 21(h) of the Liberian Constitution, is not a loophole for the guilty; it is a shield for the innocent. It accepts the rare, painful risk that a guilty person may occasionally go free to ensure that the government cannot continuously prosecute a citizen until it finally gets the verdict it wants.

If the Supreme Court of Liberia affirms Criminal Court "C"'s actions, it will create a terrifying precedent. Any future ruling political party, unhappy with the acquittal of a political opponent, could simply allege "jury tampering," launch a post-trial judicial inquiry, arrest the jurors, erase the acquittal, and force the opponent into endless, weaponized retrials.

Law is reasoning, not emotion. The anger over systemic corruption in Liberia is justified, but we cannot burn down the constitutional house to roast a political pig. If we allow judges to shatter the finality of an acquittal, we destroy the very definition of a fair trial. The full bench of the Supreme Court must step in, uphold Article 21(h), and remind the nation that the state must play by the rules--even when it is trying to catch those who don't.

Paul Columbus Collins Llm, Yuahcollins@yahoo.Com, Contributing Writer