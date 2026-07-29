Kenya: ODM MP Fronts Bill Making NYS Training Compulsory After Form Four

Nairobi — Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang'o, says he will reintroduce a Bill seeking to make National Youth Service (NYS) training mandatory for all students after completing secondary school, arguing that the programme would instill discipline, patriotism and practical skills.

Speaking during a podcast interview, the first-term lawmaker said the proposed legislation is in its final stages before being tabled in Parliament.

If passed, the Bill would require all Form Four graduates to undergo NYS training before proceeding to university, college or the job market, replacing the current voluntary enlistment system.

Jalang'o said the programme would combine paramilitary-style training, vocational education and civic instruction to nurture responsible, resilient and self-reliant citizens.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We want young people to learn discipline, become patriotic, gain practical skills and grow into resilient men and women," he said.

The MP argued that Kenya should strengthen its national service programme by making participation compulsory, noting that several countries operate mandatory or structured national service programmes to prepare young people for adulthood and national development.

Established in 1964, the National Youth Service is mandated to equip young Kenyans with technical, vocational and life skills while promoting national cohesion and public service. Under the current legal framework, recruitment into the service is voluntary through periodic nationwide enlistment exercises.

Jalang'o's proposal comes as the government pursues an ambitious expansion of the NYS. During the 89th National Youth Service Recruits Passing-Out Parade in Gilgil in August 2025, President William Ruto announced plans to increase annual recruitment from 20,000 to 100,000 recruits by 2028, positioning the institution as a key pillar of youth skills development, employment and nation-building.

The President also directed that NYS graduates be prioritised during recruitment into the National Police Service and other disciplined services, citing the training's emphasis on discipline, technical skills and national values.

If formally introduced, Jalang'o's Bill will undergo publication, public participation, committee scrutiny and debate in the National Assembly before legislators vote on whether to enact it into law.