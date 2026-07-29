Africa: Rwanda Signs AU Convention On Ending Violence Against Women, Girls

Rwanda has signed the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls, becoming the ninth African Union (AU) member state to join the landmark treaty.

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The convention was signed on Tuesday, July 28, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, on the sidelines the 49th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

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The convention provides a comprehensive continental legal framework to prevent and respond to all forms of violence against women and girls.

"Rwanda supports the convention as it aligns with Rwanda's vision and National gender policy," the Ministy of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said following the signing.

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The African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls is the first legally binding African Union treaty dedicated to ending violence against women and girls. It sets common standards for member states to strengthen prevention, protect survivors and ensure perpetrators are held accountable.

Under the convention, countries are expected to adopt or strengthen laws criminalising all forms of violence against women and girls, including physical, sexual, psychological and economic violence, whether committed in public or private.

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Member states are also required to improve access to justice and survivor support services, including healthcare, psychosocial care, legal assistance and safe shelters, while strengthening investigations and prosecution of offenders.

The convention further calls on countries to collect and use data to inform policies, promote public awareness and education, address harmful social and cultural practices that fuel violence, and allocate adequate resources to programmes aimed at preventing violence against women and girls.

It will take effect for Rwanda after it is ratified through national legal procedures.

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Nduhungirehe signed the convention while attending the AU Executive Council meeting, which brings together foreign ministers from AU member states to discuss key continental priorities and prepare decisions for consideration by the Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

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Ministers in Addis Ababa for the two-day session are discussing ways to assure sustainable water availability and safe sanitation systems in the context of AU's Agenda 2063.