Kenya: Tiktok Celebrates Tyla's Anticipated New Album A*pop With Exclusive in-App Experience

TikTok is celebrating the release of South African superstar Tyla's (17.6m followers) eagerly-anticipated new album A*POP with an exclusive in-app experience, giving fans new ways to discover the new album, celebrate with fellow fans and connect with one of the platform's biggest global stars.

Launching today, the experience features challenges through which fans can unlock an exclusive Tyla profile frame, a dedicated Search Hub bringing together the latest videos and album content, and a Fan Spotlight where Tyla will showcase standout creations from the TikTok community.

Tyla's rise has been closely intertwined with TikTok. Hailing from Johannesburg, South Africa, her breakout hit Water became one of the defining viral music moments of 2024, inspiring millions of creators around the world to take part in the iconic #WaterChallenge dance and helping turn a distinctly South African sound into a global cultural phenomenon. Tyla has now won two Grammy Awards, cementing her place as one of the world's most exciting and most successful new artists.

Through her music, Tyla has helped introduce 'amapiano' to millions of music fans around the world, proving that on TikTok, great music knows no borders.

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Today, Tyla has more than 17 million followers on TikTok and over 30 million monthly listeners on Spotify, while Water has amassed more than 1.4 billion streams on Spotify alone. Known as the "Queen of Popiano" for her irresistible fusion of amapiano and pop, Tyla continues to bring new audiences to the genre through music that effortlessly crosses cultures and continents. Her new album, A*POP, and lead single, THAT GIRL, mark the next chapter in that journey.

Tyla said:"Watching people all over the world connect with my music, dance to it and make it their own on TikTok, has been incredible. I'm so excited for everyone to experience A*POP, and I can't wait to see how my fans celebrate the album."

Katrina Kernaghan, Artist Partnerships Director at TikTok, said:"Few artists have shown the global power of TikTok quite like Tyla. She has introduced the unmistakable sound of amapiano from South Africa to audiences around the world, inspiring millions of fans to discover, celebrate and create along the way. That's exactly what makes TikTok such a unique place for music: great songs can travel anywhere. We're excited to celebrate the release of A*POP with an experience that brings fans even closer to Tyla and her music."

The TikTok x Tyla in-app experience includes:

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Profile Frame: Fans can complete a series of in-app challenges to unlock an exclusive Tyla Profile Frame.

Search Hub: A dedicated destination where fans can discover videos celebrating A*POP, explore the latest album content and connect with Tyla's global fan community.

Fan Spotlight: A curated showcase celebrating standout fan videos inspired by Tyla and the new album.