Liberia: Awln, Central Bank to Convene National Conference On Women's Financial Inclusion

MONROVIA — The Africa Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Liberia Chapter, in partnership with the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), is set to convene a landmark National Conference on Women's Financial Inclusion aimed at expanding women's access to finance and strengthening their role in Liberia's economic transformation.

The two-day conference, scheduled for July 29-30,, at the Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, will be held under the theme, "Catalyzing Access. Unlocking Enterprise. Advancing Liberia."

More than 200 participants--including women entrepreneurs, policymakers, financial institutions, regulators, development partners, private sector leaders, and business associations--are expected to attend the event, which seeks to generate practical solutions for improving women's financial inclusion and enterprise development.

The conference is supported through a catalytic grant from the Federal Republic of Germany and forms part of AWLN Liberia's broader agenda to advance women's socioeconomic empowerment under its Financial Inclusion pillar.

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According to the organizers, Liberian women continue to play a critical role in agriculture, trade, manufacturing, services, and the creative industry, yet many still struggle to access formal financial services needed to grow their businesses.

Although the Central Bank of Liberia's 2025 report recorded progress in women's participation in the financial sector--with female access to credit rising to 25% after no recorded participation in credit transactions in 2024--the gains remain largely concentrated in Monrovia, leaving many women in rural communities underserved.

Organizers say the conference will provide a national platform where women can engage directly with banks, regulators, and financial service providers while exploring practical pathways to business growth and financial inclusion.

Participants will receive hands-on guidance on opening bank accounts, applying for loans, formalizing businesses, accessing insurance and pension services, and preparing their enterprises for investment opportunities.

The conference will also feature high-level panel discussions focusing on expanding women's access to credit, addressing land ownership and collateral constraints, increasing insurance and pension coverage, leveraging mobile money for business growth, and helping women-led enterprises transition from the informal sector into investment-ready businesses.

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Speaking ahead of the conference, AWLN Liberia Chapter Chairperson Ambassador Marjon Kamara described the gathering as a significant milestone in Liberia's efforts to advance women's economic empowerment.

"This conference is about transforming access into opportunity. Liberian women have long demonstrated resilience, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, yet many continue to face barriers in accessing finance and growing their businesses. Through this national conference, AWLN is bringing together the institutions, policymakers, and development partners that can help remove those barriers and build a more inclusive financial ecosystem. We envision a Liberia where every woman, regardless of where she lives, has the opportunity to access credit, insurance, investment, and the financial tools needed to build sustainable enterprises and contribute meaningfully to national development," Kamara said.

Approximately 120 women entrepreneurs from across Liberia are expected to participate alongside more than 80 representatives from the financial sector, development partners, investors, chambers of commerce, and business associations.

AWLN Liberia says the conference is intended to move beyond dialogue by fostering an inclusive financial ecosystem that enables more Liberian women to access credit, investment, insurance, pensions, and other financial opportunities essential for sustainable business growth and national development.