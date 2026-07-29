Liberia: Samuel Weah's Independence Unity Gathering Draws Widespread Praise, Sparks Political Debate in District 16

What began as an Independence Day unity celebration quickly evolved into a major political event as hundreds of residents, community leaders, youth groups, and politicians gathered in the Borough of New Kru Town to celebrate Liberia's 179th Independence Day while promoting reconciliation, social cohesion and community engagement.

The event, hosted Monday, July 27, by former District 16 representative candidate and Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) executive Samuel Weah at his Lagoon Community residence, attracted members of the CDC National Executive Committee, District 16 leadership, the Revolutionary National Youth, zonal heads, bloc leaders, community organizations, free thinkers, elders, women, motorcyclists, and representatives of other political parties.

While the gathering earned widespread commendation for promoting unity, it also exposed lingering political divisions as senior CDC figures publicly disagreed over party loyalty, leadership and the district's future.

Weah Calls for Unity Beyond Politics

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In an appreciation message following the event, Weah described the gathering as one of the most memorable moments of his public life.

"The 'Let's Put Together' gathering will remain etched in my heart as a defining moment of unity--a remarkable convergence of people from different political parties, communities, faiths, and walks of life who chose fellowship over division, love over bitterness, and hope over despair," Weah said.

He said the occasion represented far more than an Independence celebration.

"It was a powerful declaration that the bonds that unite us as Liberians are stronger than the differences that seek to divide us," he said.

According to Weah, the gathering demonstrated that Liberians can rise above political affiliations, religious beliefs, ethnic backgrounds and social differences to work toward a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Scores of residents at "Let's Put Together Gathering in the Borough of Krutown

"I am deeply honored by the hundreds of residents who attended, making this one of the largest unity and social gatherings our district has experienced," he added.

Weah said reconnecting old friends while creating new relationships in an atmosphere of peace reinforced his belief that unity remains Liberia's greatest strength.

He extended special appreciation to his wife, Mrs. Thelma Weah, volunteers and organizers who helped make the program successful.

"I owe a special debt of gratitude to my beloved wife, Mrs. Thelma Weah, whose unwavering support, encouragement and sacrifices continue to inspire me," he said.

Appeal for National Reconciliation

Beyond District 16, Weah urged Liberians to reject political intolerance and embrace compassion.

"Let us become a people who intentionally create opportunities for those in need, extend a helping hand to struggling families, empower our young people with education and employment opportunities, support women striving to improve their lives, encourage small businesses, and stand with the vulnerable in our communities," he said.

"A stronger Liberia will not only be built by government but by ordinary citizens choosing compassion over indifference and service over selfishness."

He added that meaningful leadership is measured not by political office but by positive impact.

"As Liberia celebrates 179 years of independence, let this gathering serve as a reminder that our greatest legacy will not be the political parties we belong to, but the peace we preserve, the unity we promote, the opportunities we create, and the love we show one another," Weah said.

Former Lawmaker Praises Weah

Former District 16 Representative Dr. Edward S. Forh praised Weah for organizing what he described as an unprecedented unity gathering.

Samuel Weah, former Rep. Dr. Edward Forh, CDC's stalwarts at the occasion

Forh acknowledged that during his own 12-year tenure as representative, he never hosted such an event.

"I want to thank Mr. Samuel Weah for commemorating this July 26 celebration by bringing everybody in District #16 together in the spirit of unity, reconciliation, peace and togetherness," Forh said.

"For me, this is the first time I have seen it. I didn't do it even when I was Representative... Thank you for putting us together. Thank you for recognizing that elections are over, and this is the time to govern."

The former lawmaker urged citizens to move beyond partisan politics and focus on governance and development.

He also commended the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung, pointing to ongoing road projects on Bushrod Island and calling on government to prioritize additional development in District 16.

Forh further proposed reviving the former Beach and Waterways Program, which previously assisted elderly residents and students, and pledged to work with Representative Dixon W. Seboe to include funding for the initiative in the 2027 national budget.

"Mr. Samuel Weah, if you agree alongside Rep. Seboe, we can discuss ways to bring back the Beaches and Waterways Project to be captured in the 2027 national budget to benefit our people. I am not the father of the district; I am the grandfather of the district," Forh said.

CDC Officials Push Back

Forh's self-description as the district's "grandfather" immediately drew criticism from Bonu S. Wreh, CDC District 16 vice chair for operations.

Wreh accused the former lawmaker of abandoning the CDC after failing to secure the party's nomination, arguing that genuine party leadership requires loyalty.

"Let me be practical--you got your wife and both of you have been living together for 12 years... then one morning you leave the woman with 12 children and later return saying, 'I'm the godfather.' You are not a godfather; you are a bad example," Wreh said.

He added that future CDC candidates would be selected based on community engagement and electability rather than automatic victories in party primaries.

Despite his criticism of Forh, Wreh praised Weah for organizing what he described as a successful and forward-looking community event.

Youth League Accuses Forh of Betrayal

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The political exchanges intensified when Alvin C. Wesseh, CDC National Youth League vice chair for operations and political education, accused Forh of aligning himself with the Boakai administration for personal gain.

"There are people here in District #16 who took money from Joseph Nyuma Boakai to betray you and to sell you to Boakai because they want jobs," Wesseh alleged.

He rejected claims crediting the current administration for road construction in the district.

"It is a pathological, demonic and diabolical lie. Boakai built no road here. All the roads you see today were initiated by former President George Manneh Weah," Wesseh asserted.

He also announced that the CDC's new national headquarters is nearing completion and will soon be dedicated by former President George Weah.

Community Groups Voice Support

Other speakers echoed calls for unity while commending Samuel Weah's initiative.

The Residents Against Legislative Abandonment (RALA) described the gathering as timely and important for strengthening District 16.

Meanwhile, the Intellectual Army of the Blue Revolution, represented by Joshua Pour Gaye, pledged continued support to the CDC and thanked Weah for organizing the event.

Throughout the gathering, speakers repeatedly praised Weah and his organizing team for creating what many attendees described as one of the district's largest social and reconciliation events, while encouraging similar initiatives aimed at strengthening unity and community development.