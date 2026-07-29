Uganda: Rwanda Edge Uganda After Two Overtimes to Qualify for Fiba U18 Afrobasket

Rwanda U18 qualified for the 2026 FIBA Men's U18 AfroBasket Championship in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, after defeating Uganda 76-65 after two overtimes in the Zone V Qualifiers semi-final in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

The victory earned Sunny Niyomugabo's team a spot in the final of the Zone 5 qualifiers against host Egypt who beat South Sudan 77-55 in another semifinal encounter.

Victor Hugo Ngabonziza led the floor with a game-high 25 points, with teammate Plamedie Bizimana adding a double-double with 10 points and 20 rebounds to the hard-fought win while Shammah Kwizera led Uganda with 20 points.

Meanwhile, the girls' team missed out on the ticket to the FIBA Women's U18 Afrobasket following a 78-74 semifinal loss to Kenya in the U18 Zone V qualifiers.