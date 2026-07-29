Africa: History of the CAF Women's Champions League | Cosafa Qualifiers

The CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier for 2026 will kick off in Gaborone, Botswana, on August 20, with the final scheduled for nine days later.

It will be the sixth edition of the regional qualifier for the CAF Women's Champions League, which was first introduced to the calendar in 2021 and has been a hit with fans.

To add some context, we look back at the previous five editions, which have produced four different winners.

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2021 EDITIONThe inaugural CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier was held in Durban, South Africa, and featured eight teams from across the region.

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies dominated the tournament and eventually defeated Zimbabwe's Black Rhinos Queens 3-0 in the final to claim the title.

The tournament served as the regional qualifier for the first-ever CAF Women's Champions League, and Sundowns advanced as COSAFA's representative.

They showcased their strength throughout the event, scoring freely and keeping clean sheets in all their matches. Melinda Kgadiete finished as the top scorer with five goals, and her attacking play was central to Sundowns' success.

Other participating teams included Double Action from Botswana, Olympic de Moroni from Comoros, Young Buffaloes of Eswatini and Costa do Sol from Mozambique.

The competition marked a significant milestone for women's club football in Southern Africa and provided valuable continental exposure to the region's best clubs.

The successful hosting and competitive nature of the matches set the tone for the annual continuation of the regional qualifier. The tournament had strong organisational backing and helped set new benchmarks for women's football development within COSAFA Member Associations.

2022 EDITIONThe second edition of the CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier returned to Durban in August 2022, with six teams participating.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies were back to defend their crown, but their campaign ended in heartbreak as they were beaten on penalties by Zambia's Green Buffaloes following a goalless draw in the final.

Buffaloes won 6-5 in the shootout to earn their place at the CAF Women's Champions League. The Zambian side showcased resilience and solid defensive organisation throughout the competition.

Ireen Lungu finished as the tournament's leading scorer with five goals, while Melinda Kgadiete of Sundowns was named Player of the Tournament for her consistent performances. Aisha Mbwana claimed the Best Goalkeeper award.

The tournament structure was tight, with group matches followed by semifinals, a third-place play-off and the final, all hosted in a compact format.

Double Action Ladies from Botswana once again finished on the podium after defeating Olympic de Moroni of Comoros to secure third place.

Despite the smaller number of teams compared with the first edition, the level of competition remained high. The final result broke Sundowns' regional dominance and signalled the emergence of other competitive teams in the Southern African women's football landscape.

2023 EDITIONThe CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier was held in Durban for a third consecutive year and featured eight clubs divided into two groups. Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies returned with a point to prove after their 2022 final defeat.

They swept through the group stage and knockout rounds, eventually overcoming Botswana's Double Action Ladies 2-0 in the final to reclaim their crown. It was Sundowns' second regional title and underlined their pedigree as the Southern African powerhouse.

Double Action, reaching the final for the first time, impressed with their attacking play and resilience. Lesego Radiakanyo of Double Action was named Player of the Tournament for her influence in midfield.

The 2023 edition produced a record 52 goals in 16 matches, showcasing the growth in competitiveness and quality.

Teams such as Green Buffaloes, Olympic de Moroni, Lesotho Defence Force and Costa do Sol added depth to the event. Sundowns' dominance was clear, yet the narrow margins in several matches highlighted the rising standards across the region.

The tournament provided crucial qualification for the CAF Women's Champions League, and Sundowns went on to successfully represent COSAFA at the continental finals once again, maintaining their status as a benchmark for excellence in African women's club football.

2024 EDITIONThe 2024 edition of the CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier was staged in Blantyre, Malawi, the first time the tournament was hosted outside South Africa.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies, having already secured a place at the CAF Women's Champions League as title holders, did not participate.

This opened the door for new contenders, and South Africa's University of the Western Cape (UWC) Ladies seized the opportunity.

UWC defeated Gaborone United Ladies of Botswana in a dramatic final that ended 1-1 after extra time. UWC triumphed 9-8 in a tense penalty shootout to win their maiden regional title and qualify for the continental finals.

The competition featured several debutants, including UD Lichinga from Mozambique, Herentals Queens from Zimbabwe and the host nation's Ntopwa FC.

UWC's path to the title included a dominant 6-0 win over Young Buffaloes in the semifinal, highlighting their attacking strength.

The tournament saw further improvement in technical quality, competitive balance and tactical maturity. It also demonstrated the growing depth of women's club football in COSAFA, with the absence of Sundowns allowing new teams to step into the spotlight and showcase their ambitions on the continental stage.

2025 EDITIONThe 2025 edition of the CAF Women's Champions League | COSAFA Qualifier saw the competition return to South Africa, where it was staged in Gauteng.

Gaborone United Ladies FC were crowned champions after winning 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw with debutants ZESCO Ndola Girls in the final, making up for the disappointment of the year before.

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Gaborone took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Keitumetse Dithebe's cross was headed goalwards by Lesego Radiakanyo, and the ball deflected into the net off ZESCO Ndola Girls' Jackline Chomba for an own goal.

It looked as though that would be enough for the win until ZESCO Ndola Girls found a dramatic equaliser.

A shot from 30 yards came back off the crossbar, and the hero from the semifinals, Fridah Kabwe, headed in the rebound to make the score 1-1.

Neither side could find a winner in extra time, and it was Gaborone United who held their nerve in the shootout to complete a famous victory.

Lesotho's Kick4Life also made their debut in the regional finals but lost 10-1 to Gaborone United, the biggest win in the tournament's history.

Gaonyadiwe Ontlametse's seven goals in the competition for the Botswana side were also a record.

ZESCO Ndola Girls' Eneless Phiri won Player of the Tournament, while Ontlametse took home the Golden Boot. She also became the most prolific goalscorer in the competition's history during the tournament, taking her career tally to 11.

Tlamelo Pheresi of Gaborone United won the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper, while ZESCO Ndola Girls claimed the Fair Play award.