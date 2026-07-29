Namibia: Unified Football Empowers Omaruru Girls

Young girls from Omaruru and surrounding areas showcased their football talent during an inclusive sport event aimed at promoting unity and inclusion.

A friendly match brought together participants from the Taking Hands Educational Centre and the OlympAfrica Centre O! Yes Programme, providing a fun, safe and supportive environment where girls of different abilities could play together.

The friendly encounter encouraged communication and mutual respect, while promoting confidence and fostering meaningful friendships among the participants.

By playing side by side, the girls demonstrated that sport is a powerful tool for breaking down barriers, building self-esteem and creating opportunities for social inclusion.

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The football match reflected the core values of the OlympAfrica O! Yes Programme by promoting equal participation and the empowerment of girls through sport.

It ensured that every participant felt valued, respected and had an equal opportunity to contribute as part of a team, regardless of ability.

Erongo former senior sport officer Berthold 'BK' Karumendu says the Unified Sport was the year's final event under OlympAfrica O! Yes Inclusive Sport Programme.

"The event was attended by children from the Taking Hands Educational Centre and surrounding communities at the town who competed in football, netball and volleyball."

Karumendu says they blended both non-disabled athletes and athletes with intellectual disabilities to form the respective teams in the three disciplines.

Karumendu says people with albinism, children living on the streets and vulnerable children must always attend these programmes.

"That is why it's called Unified Sport and every child, irrespective of whatever background, is encouraged to attend."

Last month, The Omaruru OlympAfrica Centre hosted the OlympAfrica O! YES Inclusive workshop, bringing together young people, community leaders, educators, and role-players in a celebration of inclusion, friendship, and opportunity.

Through sport and educational programmes, the workshop created a platform where every child and young person, regardless of background or ability, could feel valued, respected and empowered to participate.

The initiative reinforces the belief that sport has the power to unite communities, build confidence, and inspire positive social change.

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"We extend our sincere appreciation to our government, the Omaruru Municipality, Special Olympics Namibia, facilitators, participants, and all our valued partners whose continued support helps the Omaruru OlympAfrica Centre create safe and inclusive spaces where children can learn, grow, play, and thrive," Karumendu says.

"Together, we continue to build stronger communities and brighter futures through the values of respect, inclusion, teamwork, and friendship."