Namibia: Navachab Boosts Half Marathon to N$1.5m

QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine has increased its sponsorship of this year's Navachab Half Marathon to N$1.5 million as it seeks to grow the event into an international competition.

Speaking at the official launch of the marathon's 12th edition in Windhoek, Navachab spokesperson Mclyn Kasale says the amount allocated to medals, trophies and prize money increased from N$345 000 in 2025 to N$530 000 this year.

Kasale says athough they are the main sponsor of the race, the event belongs to the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture.

"We are simply there to develop the race. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is very passionate about sport and the sixth National Development Plan is very particular on sport as a focal area."

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Kasale says for the Navachab Half Marathon Race to grow, the mine will continue injecting money into the event.

"We want to see in the next few years athletes from Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana and South Africa competing in the future Navachab marathon races."

Kasale thanks all 16 corporate partners from Karibib for their support, with Optimine Exploration & Mining becoming the latest company to come on board this year.

Director of sport Jo-Ann Manuel says though the target is Vision 2030, she is confident milestones concerning the country can be reached if all stakeholders work together.

Manuel emphasises the importance of professionalising sport, creating career pathways for local athletes, promoting high performance and ensuring sustainability.

"It's time to do away with informal and amateur participation of our athletes. It is time to grant athletes the opportunity to compete internationally.

Federations need to be capacitated and have financial sustainability. That is why we need the corporate world to come on board," Manuel says.

She welcomes the decision by the Navachab Half Marathon Race to have the winners compete in the 2027 South African Two Oceans.

"We have to market and advocate for next year's Navachab Half Marathon Race through Region 5 to ensure that we have international athletes for the race in the future."

Veteran senior sport officer and event organiser Berthold 'BK' Karumendu says the road to the realisation of the maiden Navachab Half Marathon Race was never easy.

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"The first letter I wrote to the mine was in 2013, but I only got a response from the mine in 2014 when Navachab Gold Mine offered to sponsor the maiden event with N$45 000.

"The ministry of sport has been involved with the event since 2014. We want to make this event a mass participation competition."

He says the organisers will engage Athletics Namibia and World Athletics to enhance the status of the Navachab Half Marathon Race, adding that this can only be achieved by complying with the rules and regulations of both organisations.

"A total of 1 275 runners took part in the 2025 edition but we are targeting about 2 000 entries this year."

Optimine Exploration and Drilling marketing manager Peneyambeko Sakaria has expressed the company's willingness and desire to be part of Navachab Half Marathon Race.

Chief sport officer Sackaria Mwaala says the government appreciates Navachab Gold Mine's unwavering support, which has continued into the 12th edition of the event.

He says the race is about youth development, community empowerment, healthy lifestyle and giving Namibia's elite athletes to display their talent.

"The government creates an enabling environment for social-cohesion, national pride and economic empowerment through these events."

This year's event is scheduled for 19 September, at the Usab Sports Field.