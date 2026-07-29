Sudan: Arab League Representative Commends Sudanese Armed Forces for Preserving Sudan's Unity

Representative of the League of Arab States, Dr. Bahgat Mohamed Abu Al-Nasr, commended the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) for achieving significant victories and for their role in preserving Sudan's unity in the face of the major security threats confronting the country in recent times.

Speaking on Tuesday at the Workshop on Developing the River Transport Sector in Sudan, held under the theme "Safe and Sustainable River Transport," Dr. Abu Al-Nasr said the workshop aims to identify obstacles facing the sector and support Sudan's development. The event was held under the supervision of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Saif Al-Nasr Haroun, and under the patronage of Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Malik Agar, at Al Salam Rotana Hotel in Khartoum.

He noted that Sudan possesses an extensive river network of great strategic importance, adding that the River Nile, beyond its historical significance, serves as a vital resource for transport, tourism, and strengthening relations among countries through the movement of passengers and goods in both directions.

Dr. Abu Al-Nasr stressed that building an integrated river transport system is essential, as it helps reduce pressure on other modes of transport. He also highlighted the importance of protecting the environment and preserving clean water through the use of river transport.

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He further emphasised the value of making use of Sudan's national expertise, noting that it is key to achieving the desired development. He called for the implementation of the workshop's recommendations, describing them as particularly significant, especially given the attendance of TSC Vice President, General Malik Agar, and a number of senior officials.

Dr. Abu Al-Nasr affirmed that the League of Arab States would work to support the implementation of the workshop's recommendations and commended all participants for responding to the invitation and contributing to scientific discussions aimed at advancing Sudan's river transport sector.