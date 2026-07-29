Liberian Architect Urges Lnta to Prioritize Heritage, Legal Compliance Before the Launch of Providence Island Redevelopment in September 2026

Monrovia — As the Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA) prepares to launch the redevelopment of Providence Island in September 2026, architect and infrastructure systems consultant B. Garmondyu Zogar is urging the government to ensure the project is guided by sound technical studies, legal compliance, and the protection of Liberia's historic heritage.

In a release, Zogar praised the government and LNTA Director General Princess Evra Cooper for seeking to transform Providence Island, describing the initiative as a long-overdue investment in one of Liberia's most significant historical sites.

"For generations, the ground where our Republic's story began has stood in quiet neglect," Zogar said. "The decision to change that, and to position the island within the ARREST Agenda's tourism and heritage pillar, is the right instinct, welcomed without reservation."

Mr. Zogar stressed that his comments were intended to strengthen--not oppose--the project.

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"What follows is not opposition to this project but the contribution of a professional who wants it to succeed so completely that it becomes the reference point for heritage development in West Africa," he noted.

Zogar said that before construction begins, the LNTA should publicly disclose key documents, including the project's feasibility study, approved master plan, Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), Heritage Impact Assessment, archaeological investigations, geotechnical and hydrological studies, environmental permits, and procurement records.

He cautioned that if these studies have not been completed, the September groundbreaking should be postponed rather than rushing a project on what he described as an irreplaceable archaeological site.

According to Zogar, Providence Island--known to the Dey and Bassa people as Dozoa Island before the arrival of settlers in 1822--is the birthplace of modern Liberia and contains invaluable historical assets, including the old landing dock, the historic well, original building foundations, and the famous cotton tree.

Drawing lessons from internationally recognized heritage sites such as Gorée Island in Senegal, Cape Coast and Elmina Castles in Ghana, Robben Island in South Africa, and Kunta Kinteh Island

in The Gambia, Zogar said successful heritage projects prioritize conservation, strong management, and scientific studies before commercial development.

He also argued that Liberia's Constitution, the Environmental Protection and Management Law, the Liberia National Tourism Act, the Public Procurement and Concessions Act, and Ministry of Public Works regulations require full environmental compliance, public consultation, transparency, and proper permitting before construction can legally commence.

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The consultant emphasized that comprehensive technical assessments--including geotechnical, hydrological, archaeological, climate resilience, utility, and sustainability studies--should already be completed for a project of such national importance.

He further called for a design that reflects Liberia's history and cultural identity rather than relying on imported architectural concepts.

Zogar added that Providence Island deserves development, but only through a process that respects the law, protects the country's heritage, and builds public confidence.

"We have only one Providence Island," he said. "Let us develop it with the care, professionalism, and foresight that its history demands."