Rwanda: 'Be Problem Solvers, Not Complainers,' Kagame Tells Youth

President Paul Kagame has urged Rwandan youth to become problem solvers rather than complainers, encouraging them to take initiative, work together and pursue solutions instead of waiting for others to fix problems for them.

He said this on Tuesday, July 28, during a meeting with the 16th cohort of the Itorero Indangamirwa civic education programme at the Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre in Gabiro, Gatsibo District.

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"Be problem solvers. Always look for ways to find solutions, starting with yourself," he told the nearly 770 young people who attended the six-week programme.

"Have confidence that the ability to solve problems lies within you. Why should others have that ability while you believe you do not? That is the starting point. You must believe that you have the ability to find a solution, or at least contribute to one," he added.

Kagame challenged the youth to avoid a mindset of blaming others or relying entirely on government to provide opportunities.

"Instead, be part of the government, be part of the private sector, be part of any institution. Being part of those systems is your right."

He noted that while one should raise questions when necessary, they should do so constructively rather than in a way that shifts all responsibility to others or creates an expectation that someone else must provide everything they need.

ALSO READ: Indangamirwa youth vow to champion unity, fight Genocide denial

The Head of State encouraged participants to create opportunities for themselves by developing ideas based on their knowledge and skills and working with others to bring them to life.

"Whether you want to work in the private sector or elsewhere, develop an idea. Think about something you are capable of doing based on your background and skills."

"Two or three people can come together and say, 'Let's build something.' That is possible, and it can solve many of the problems you face," he added.

The President said young people should first make efforts to develop their ideas and seek support when they encounter challenges that require additional help.

"Out of ten ideas, all ten may not work in your favour, but six may work. Why not try? It is worth giving it a try. So, no complaints, please. If you must complain, complain in the right way."

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He said those who take initiative become builders, innovators and contributors to national development.

"If you contribute to the wellbeing of the nation, the nation will also give back to you. Don't simply expect the nation to provide everything for you."