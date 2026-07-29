Rwanda: Academic Calendar - Schools to Reopen On September 7

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has released the official academic calendar for the 2026/27 school year, with the first term set to begin on September 7.

According to the calendar, the first term will be closed December 17. The second term will commence on January 14, 2027, and end on April 2, 2027, while the third and final term will begin on April 19 and conclude on July 2, 2027.

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The calendar also outlines the schedule for next year's national examinations. Practical examinations will take place from May 31 to June 18, 2027.

The Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) is scheduled from July 6 to July 8, 2027, while the written Secondary National Examinations will be conducted between July 14 and July 23, 2027.

The release of the academic calendar comes shortly after the conclusion of this year's national examinations, which ended on July 24. The marking of the national examinations is already underway.

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Jean Claude Hashakineza, the Ministry of Education's Director General of Communications, said the official dates for the release of examination results will be announced once all marking and quality assurance processes have been completed.

"The results will be released in good time to allow learners, parents and schools to prepare adequately for the start of the 2026/27 academic year on September 7, 2026," Hashakineza told The New Times.

He said the examinations were successfully administered across the country.

On how this year's examinations compared with previous years, Hashakineza noted that it was still too early to make a comprehensive assessment.

"The Ministry and NESA are undertaking a comprehensive review of the entire examination cycle to identify strengths, challenges and opportunities for improvement. The findings will help inform future examinations," he said.

Addressing reports of examination malpractice at some examination centres, Hashakineza said all reported incidents are being treated seriously and remain under investigation.

"Examination malpractice, while rare and strongly discouraged, can occur during national examinations. All reported cases are treated seriously and are currently undergoing thorough investigation," he said.

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He added that authorities are first establishing the facts and determining responsibility before taking any action to ensure fairness to all parties involved.

"Once investigations confirm a case of malpractice, the applicable rules and regulations, clearly communicated to candidates and examination officials before the examinations, are applied accordingly."

According to the Ministry, details on confirmed malpractice cases and any disciplinary measures will be communicated after the review of the entire national examination process has been completed.