Tanzania: Govt Rallies Support for 8million Tourist Target

Dodoma — THE Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has called on tourism stakeholders to strengthen collaboration with the government to achieve the target of attracting eight million international tourists by 2030.

The ministry said achieving the target is critical to increasing national income and accelerating economic growth.

Opening a stakeholders' consultative meeting on the draft of the Five-Year Strategic Plan (2026/27-2030/31) in Dodoma recently, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Mr Nkoba Mabula, said the goal cannot be achieved without active participation from both public and private sector players.

"As we move towards the target of receiving eight million tourists by 2030, I urge all stakeholders to work closely with the ministry to ensure this goal is achieved and contributes significantly to the country's economy," Mr Mabula said.

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He said the tourism, wildlife and antiquities subsectors remain among the country's strongest economic pillars, making stakeholders' participation essential to implementing the ministry's plans and priorities.

Presenting the draft strategic plan, the ministry's Director of Policy and Planning, Mr Abdullah Mvungi, said the document sets out measurable priorities, implementation strategies and performance indicators that will guide the ministry over the next five years.

He said the plan is aligned with the Tanzania Development Vision 2050, the CCM Election Manifesto 2025 and other government priorities, including the fight against corruption and HIV/AIDS.

Under Vision 2050, the tourism sector is expected to become one of Tanzania's key drivers of economic transformation by increasing tourist arrivals, tourism earnings and investment, while ensuring sustainable management of natural and cultural resources.

The vision also seeks to diversify tourism products beyond wildlife safaris by promoting cultural, historical, beach, conference and sports tourism, while strengthening digital marketing, innovation, tourism infrastructure, environmental conservation and high-value investments.

Mr Mvungi said the ministry's strategic priorities include intensifying promotion of Tanzania's tourist attractions in international markets, strengthening wildlife conservation, protecting cultural heritage and antiquities, increasing community participation in conservation activities, improving tourism services and enhancing institutional capacity.

Stakeholders who contributed to the draft plan commended the ministry for preparing a comprehensive strategy that addresses key priorities for the sustainable growth of the tourism, wildlife and antiquities sectors.

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They pledged to continue working closely with the ministry to ensure successful implementation of the plan and achievement of its strategic objectives.

Tanzania has continued to register strong growth in the tourism sector, with the government seeking to position the country among Africa's leading tourist destinations through increased investment, improved conservation, enhanced destination marketing and diversified tourism products.