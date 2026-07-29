Tanzania: Changalawe Exits Commonwealth Games After Injury Setback

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Captain Yusuf Changalawe's Commonwealth Games boxing campaign ended in the round of 16 after a shoulder injury hampered his performance in a Light Heavyweight (80kg) bout against Kenya's Robert Okaka.

The Kenyan secured a unanimous decision after three rounds, with Changalawe unable to fight at his usual level following a shoulder injury sustained during the contest.

The injury forced Changalawe to abandon his original game plan and adopt a defensive approach, limiting his ability to throw punches and counter Okaka's reach.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

With that, the Kenyan took control of the bout and did enough to earn victory on the judges' scorecards. Despite the injury, Changalawe completed the three-round contest rather than withdrawing in between, battling through the pain until the final bell.

After the fight, Changalawe ex - pressed disappointment with the result, saying he believed he had the ability to overwhelm Okaka had it not been for the injury.

"I was confident I could beat him, but the shoulder injury changed everything. I couldn't fight the way we had planned," he said.

The defeat ended the campaign of one of Tanzania's most experienced boxers, who captains the national team.

The Tanzania Boxing Federation (BFT) applauded Changalawe for determination in completing the bout despite the injury and wished him a speedy recovery.

"Yusuf has shown great dedication and courage in representing Tanzania. We are proud of his efforts and wish him a quick recovery," TBF said in a statement.

With the victory, Okaka advances to the quarterfinals.

He is scheduled to fight Oladimeji Shittu of the United Kingdom, standing just one more win away from securing a guaranteed podium finish and a Commonw e a l t h medal for Kenya.