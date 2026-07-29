Ghana: Parliament Divided Over Mid-Year Budget Review

The Majority and Minority caucuses in Parliament yesterday clashed over the mid-year budget review presented by the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, with both sides offering sharply contrasting assessments of the country's economic performance.

While the Majority hailed the government for maintaining fiscal discipline and improving revenue mobilisation, the Minority argued that the reported macroeconomic gains had failed to translate into improved living conditions for Ghanaians.

The debate, marked by frequent interjections, saw members on both sides vigorously defend their positions.

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi and Ranking Member of Parliament's Economy and Development Committee, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, criticised the Finance Minister for failing, for the first time, to indicate in the mid-year budget review the number of government programmes implemented and those yet to be executed.

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He alleged that Appendix 2(a) of the review showed that projects, jobs and programmes valued at GH¢30 billion remained unimplemented at the end of the first half of the year.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah also dismissed Dr Forson's explanation that some expenditure could not be undertaken because of constraints under the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme inherited from the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

He urged the government to strengthen revenue mobilisation to generate more resources.

The MP for Atiwa East, Mrs Abena Osei Asare, alleged that the government recorded a GH¢2.5 billion revenue shortfall in 2025 despite introducing new taxes.

She further claimed that government revenue reached GH¢91.3 billion in the first half of this year, compared with GH¢18.5 billion during the corresponding period last year, while accusing the government of delaying expenditure and underfunding priority sectors to balance its books.

Responding, the MP for Amenfi West and Chairman of Parliament's Economy and Development Committee, Mr Eric Afful, rejected the Minority's claims, describing Dr Forson as a prudent and responsible Finance Minister.

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He maintained that the government's revenue mobilisation and expenditure performance in the first half of the year had surpassed that of the previous administration.

The MP for Lambussie, Mr Titus Kofi Beyuo, said the allocation for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway reflected the government's commitment to prudent public spending.

He accused the previous NPP administration of excessive borrowing and said President John Dramani Mahama, through Dr Forson, had moved Ghana's economy "from the emergency room to the wellness centre."

The debate is expected to continue tomorrow and conclude on Thursday with contributions from the leadership of both the Majority and Minority caucuses.