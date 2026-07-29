Nigeria: Inland Waterways and Judicial Clarity

The definition of responsibilities is healthy for governance and investment

For years, the governance of Nigeria's inland waterways has been clouded by uncertainty. Disputes over regulatory powers between the federal government and the authorities in the 36 states have repeatedly complicated the development of a sector that should play a far greater role in the national transportation network. Rather than expanding infrastructure, attracting investment and improving safety, stakeholders were often preoccupied with jurisdictional disagreements. But the recent Supreme Court's ruling, which invalidated aspects of the old National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Act, has provided the much-needed judicial clarity.

By aligning the law with the judgment, the National Assembly has done more than correct a legal anomaly, they have created an opportunity to reposition inland water transportation as a strategic driver of economic growth, investment and national integration. The swift amendment of the law also demonstrates respect for constitutional governance and reinforces the principle that legislation must conform to judicial interpretation. It is healthy for the institutional cooperation that strengthens the rule of law and reassures citizens and investors that Nigeria's democratic institutions are functioning as they should. But beyond its constitutional significance, the amended law has real potential to reshape the inland water transport industry.

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Nigeria possesses thousands of kilometres of rivers, creeks and navigable waterways that remain grossly underutilised despite their enormous economic value. An efficient inland water transport system could reduce dependence on overcrowded highways, lower the cost of moving goods, ease traffic congestion in major cities, and stimulate commercial activity across several sectors. Realising this potential, however, requires a regulatory environment that is stable, transparent and predictable. Investors are naturally reluctant to commit resources where legal responsibilities are unclear or multiple authorities claim overlapping powers.

By clearly defining NIWA's jurisdiction in line with constitutional provisions, the new law removes a major obstacle that has long discouraged private investment in the sector. This development should therefore encourage greater participation in ferry operations, cargo transportation, inland ports, logistics, and tourism. Such investment would expand transportation options while creating jobs and stimulating economic activity in riverine communities that have historically been neglected in national development planning. Equally important is the law's recognition of state governments' constitutional responsibilities. Waterways are not merely transportation corridor but economic assets that directly affect local communities, and states are often better placed to understand their developmental priorities. A framework that promotes cooperation rather than competition between federal and state authorities is more likely to deliver results than one defined by persistent jurisdictional disputes.

Nigeria continues to witness tragic boat accidents that claim hundreds of lives almost every year, a recurring reminder of weak enforcement, inadequate vessel inspection, poor passenger compliance with safety requirements and insufficient emergency response capacity. The National Assembly's emphasis on navigation safety is timely, but statutory provisions alone will not suffice. Regulatory agencies must consistently enforce operational standards, ensure commercial vessels meet safety requirements, and prosecute violators.

Life jackets should be made compulsory on every commercial boat operator and emergency responders should receive continuous training, and investment in navigational infrastructure, rescue equipment and real-time monitoring systems is essential. Environmental sustainability must also be central to implementation. Nigeria's waterways face growing threats from pollution, illegal sand mining, indiscriminate waste disposal and environmental degradation.

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A clearer allocation of constitutional responsibilities should let both federal and state institutions focus on governance rather than rivalry, and it aligns with Nigeria's growing commitment to developing the blue economy, an area where the country's natural advantages remain far below their true potential. But it would be premature to celebrate legislative success without insisting on measurable outcomes. Citizens will judge this reform not by the number of clauses in the Act, but by safer waterways, better transport services, increased investment, stronger environmental protection and improved economic opportunities for riverine communities.