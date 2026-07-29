Kenya: Hustler Fund Disbursements Hit Sh90bn As Repeat Borrowing, Savings Rise

Nairobi — The government says the Hustler Fund has now disbursed Sh90 billion to borrowers since its launch, highlighting growing uptake of the flagship credit scheme among micro and small enterprises as it seeks to expand access to affordable financing.

Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya said the fund has so far reached 28 million borrowers through its Personal Loan, Bridge Loan and Hustler Groups products, with the facility currently disbursing about Sh50 million daily.

Speaking after briefing President William Ruto at State House on the fund's performance, Oparanya said the initiative has also recorded strong repeat borrowing, which he attributed to improved repayment discipline among beneficiaries.

"The Hustler Fund has now disbursed Sh90 billion to 28 million borrowers through three products and is currently lending about Sh50 million daily."

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"The continued uptake demonstrates the growing role of the Fund in expanding access to affordable credit for Kenyans."

According to the ministry, about 10 million borrowers have returned for additional loans, with 4.5 million attaining A and B credit scores after consistently repaying their loans on time.

The improved credit ratings are expected to strengthen borrowers' access to higher loan limits while promoting responsible borrowing and financial inclusion among individuals and small businesses that have traditionally struggled to obtain formal credit.

The government says the Sh7 billion saved by borrowers reflects the fund's dual objective of extending affordable financing while encouraging long-term savings among low-income earners and micro-enterprises.

The Hustler Fund remains one of the Kenya Kwanza administration's flagship financial inclusion programmes, targeting small traders, entrepreneurs and informal sector workers who have limited access to conventional bank financing.

While the government has cited rising disbursements, repeat borrowing and savings as indicators of progress, the long-term success of the initiative will continue to depend on sustained repayments, prudent credit management and its ability to support business growth