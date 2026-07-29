South Africa: Dyantyi Appointed to Lead SAPS in the Western Cape

Lieutenant General Sizakhele William Dyantyi has been appointed as the new South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Commissioner for the Western Cape.

Dyantyi brings with him 34 years of distinguished policing experience, having served in various operational and leadership roles across both the Eastern and Western Cape.

"His career reflects a deep understanding of policing at station, district and provincial level, underpinned by a strong commitment to service excellence, integrity and community safety," the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Announcing the appointment, Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, said the Western Cape requires strategic leadership to address the province's complex crime environment, strengthen public trust and drive the SAPS Reset Agenda.

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"The South African Police Service congratulates Lieutenant General Dyantyi on his promotion and appointment and wishes him every success as he leads policing in the Western Cape in partnership with communities and stakeholders to create a safer province for all."

Dyantyi holds a Master's Degree, Honours Degree, Bachelor of Technology (BTech) and a National Diploma in Policing.

He has held senior roles including Station Commander, Cluster Commander and District Commissioner, building a track record in crime prevention, operational policing and strategic leadership.

His appointment marks a significant milestone for SAPS in the Western Cape, with his operational experience, academic qualifications and commitment to public service expected to play a key role in policing efforts in the province.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and the MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, have welcomed the appointment.

The Premier reiterated his commitment to deepening a constructive working relationship with Dyantyi in the interests of the province's residents.

"Our residents deserve and desperately need a police service that is properly resourced, intelligence-led and capable of effectively combating and preventing violent crime," he said in a statement.

Winde expressed his deep concern over ongoing violent crime affecting far too many communities and said improved collaboration alone will not succeed in reducing crime. It must be accompanied by meaningful improvements in police capacity.

"The Western Cape continues to face unacceptably high levels of violent crime. Addressing this crisis requires significantly greater investment in frontline policing resources, modern investigative capabilities, and intelligence-gathering. Without these critical building blocks, it will remain difficult to dismantle organised criminal networks," the Premier said.

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Marais said Dyantyi had firsthand knowledge of the unique crime challenges facing the Western Cape and understands the importance of partnerships.

"His appointment presents an important opportunity to embrace new ways of strengthening policing in the province with a strong focus on the proper resourcing of police stations and tackling gang and organised crime. I look forward to my renewed partnership with the provincial management of SAPS under his leadership."